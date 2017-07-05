Progress made in Million Dollar Beach bacteria remediation

× Expand File photo by Thom Randall Swimmers frolic in the waters of Lake George while sunbathers soak in some summer sun years ago on Million Dollar Beach. Now open, swimming at the beach was prohibited on and off last month due to tests showing excessive levels of E. coli contamination. State and local officials plan to continue an investigation to determine the source of contamination and remediate any pollution issues.

LAKE GEORGE — Environmental specialists and local public works employees have collaborated with area municipal and state officials, logging hundreds of hours of work in identifying the source of bacteria contamination that prompted the recent closures of Lake George’s Million Dollar Beach.

Progress has been accomplished, Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said June 26.

Meanwhile, the beach was open for swimming after intermittent closures, reeopening June 24 by the state Department of Environmental Conservation after new water quality tests conducted a day or two earlier showed levels of bacteria below the state’s action thresholds.

It had been closed for three days beforehand due to E. coli bacteria counts that exceeded the state standards.

The effort by state agencies and local work crews along with environmental group representatives involved inspecting and testing sanitary and storm sewer pipes at the southern end of the lake, conducting smoke and dye tests, as well as operating a robotic camera and specialized powerful vacuum device in the sewer lines.

Where sewers were clogged with noxious waste, they were cleaned up, he said.

“A lot has been accomplished this week,” Dickinson said, noting that a lot of work was conducted along Beach Road, plus around the lakeshore properties and roads east of Million Dollar Beach, as well as down West Brook Road.

“We’ve inspected all of the town’s 200 storm sewer and sanitary sewer manholes,” he continued.

Dickinson said that in conducting their work, the crews uncovered some substantial problems.

“We opened up a manhole on Cedar Lane and the stench was disgusting,” he said. “We’ve found a lot this week, and we’ve accomplished some serious cleaning of sewers.”

In recent weeks, the bacteria counts in water quality tests have spiked at times, particularly after rainstorms.

Dickinson said the inspection work has not led to any conclusions about a major single source of contamination, and the problem is likely to be a combination of a lot of factors combined.

Collaborating in the project were town and village employees, representatives of the Lake George Association and the Fund for Lake George, the DEC, the state Health Department, the Lake George Park Commission and the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District.