Projects in Tupper, Saranac Lake win big state support

Photo/Adirondack Public Observatory
A drawing of the planned Adirondack Public Observatory Astro-Science Center that will be built alongside the APO telescope building in Tupper Lake.
TUPPER LAKE | Numerous priority projects in Tri-Lakes counties found key funding support in awards through the North Country Regional Economic Development Council (REDC).
The Adirondack Public Observatory and Astro-Science Center project in Tupper Lake won $200,000.
The grass-roots, non-profit, star-gazing community, which has drawn international acclaim, has expansion plans at their dark hillside site off Little Wolf Road.
President of the APO board Carol Levy said they were thrilled to be included among REDC priority funding winners.
The funds have been flagged for architectural blueprints and engineering schematics for the Astro-Science Center.
“This will get us actual blueprints so that we will be shovel-ready for construction,” Levy said. “Our project overall is a three building project. The Astro-Science Center, which we are working on now, is a science museum. The third building will house a research grade telescope and will need a building with a domed roof. That will house a 24-inch research grade telescope.”
The total cost of the Astro-Science Center will be around $10 million to $12 million, Levy said.
But blueprints and schematics will move the project into actual construction phase for development. Naming opportunities, APO membership options and donations are available and can be found on the organization’s website: adirondackpublicobservatory.org.
The Village of Tupper Lake was also awarded $1.4 million in this round of REDC funding. It will be used for installing a wood pellet fired municipal heating system.
Business and infrastructure in Saranac Lake won more than a handful of grants.
Saranac Lake Mayor Clyde Rabideau pointed to the downtown restoration ongoing at the Dew Drop Inn as “especially blessed,” saying the project is “enhancing the renaissance of our downtown which was ignited by the Hotel Saranac renovation.”
Photo by Calli Shelton
A photo from Dew Drop Inn renovations this fall include a look from across the Saranac River at new construction of what will become short-term lodging space.
Dew Drop property owners, doing business as Chicota, Inc., won two grants: $198,000 to establish a restaurant, bar, short-stay apartments and an event space in the iconic property on Broadway.
Chicota also won $148,000 for capital project expenses at the property.
Dew Drop Inn co-owner Calli Shelton told The Sun that state economic development support breaks a log-jam in their progress.
New construction through summer and fall has rebuilt two stories for lodging at the back of the inn and the company has gutted and is renovating the restaurant and bar in front.
“The grant money is awesome. It’s not going to pay for the whole project, which is $2.2 million,” Shelton said.
“We have stopped work over the last two weeks, because we’re at that point. The state grants will allow us to work with lenders.”
Shelton and her partners’ vision rebuilds Dew Drop Inn as one entity with four integrated lines of business that all work together.
Once you see the branding we’ve chosen, it will all make sense,” she said.
“There will be the restaurant and bar; lodging and two apartments on the upper floors with short-term vacation rentals; event space for gatherings and celebrations; and a cooking school, the final piece. We hope to complete the apartments this winter, and then get the lower floor done by late 2018 to launch the restaurant in the fall.”
Shelton said Saranac Lake’s downtown revitalization has turned the village into a hub of activity.
“This place is booming,” she said.
The Saranac Lake Local Development Corp., formed several years ago by the Village of Saranac Lake for revitalization efforts, also won $300,000 to assist with Dew Drop Inn renovations at 27 Broadway.
Mayor Rabideau said the local development corporation was and is a major factor in the Downtown facade facelift program.
SLLDC Chairman Paul Van Cott, who is a village trustee, said they were thrilled to win $300,000 in New York Main Street monies.
“The restored restaurant will also feature the Saranac Lake River Walk along the side of the building onto Broadway,” Van Cott told The Sun.
“This continues the downtown revitalization occurring already as a result of the $300,000 Main Street grant awarded to the Village in 2015 and the upcoming reopening of Saranac Lake’s gem, the Hotel Saranac.”
The Hotel Saranac won a $5 million REDC grant in 2014 and restoration of the downtown hotel is nearing completion.
In other grant wins, the Village of Saranac Lake was awarded $100,00 for an engineering report for the municipal wastewater treatment plant.
Bionique Testing Laboratories on Fay Brook Dr. in Saranac Lake was awarded $300,000 to upgrade existing bio-testing equipment.
BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake won an workforce expansion grant for $35,500 to hire an events and outreach coordinator for the ArtWorks merger.
And Carpae Insectae, a local start-up small business that invented and makes No Bugz, a chemical-free insect repellant (also for pets), won $13,000 for new equipment used in their manufacturing process.