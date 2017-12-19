Projects in Tupper, Saranac Lake win big state support

× Expand Photo/Adirondack Public Observatory A drawing of the planned Adirondack Public Observatory Astro-Science Center that will be built alongside the APO telescope building in Tupper Lake.

TUPPER LAKE | Numerous priority projects in Tri-Lakes counties found key funding support in awards through the North Country Regional Economic Development Council (REDC).

The Adirondack Public Observatory and Astro-Science Center project in Tupper Lake won $200,000.

The grass-roots, non-profit, star-gazing community, which has drawn international acclaim, has expansion plans at their dark hillside site off Little Wolf Road.

President of the APO board Carol Levy said they were thrilled to be included among REDC priority funding winners.

The funds have been flagged for architectural blueprints and engineering schematics for the Astro-Science Center.

“This will get us actual blueprints so that we will be shovel-ready for construction,” Levy said. “Our project overall is a three building project. The Astro-Science Center, which we are working on now, is a science museum. The third building will house a research grade telescope and will need a building with a domed roof. That will house a 24-inch research grade telescope.”

The total cost of the Astro-Science Center will be around $10 million to $12 million, Levy said.

But blueprints and schematics will move the project into actual construction phase for development. Naming opportunities, APO membership options and donations are available and can be found on the organization’s website: adirondackpublicobservatory.org.

The Village of Tupper Lake was also awarded $1.4 million in this round of REDC funding. It will be used for installing a wood pellet fired municipal heating system.

Business and infrastructure in Saranac Lake won more than a handful of grants.

Saranac Lake Mayor Clyde Rabideau pointed to the downtown restoration ongoing at the Dew Drop Inn as “especially blessed,” saying the project is “enhancing the renaissance of our downtown which was ignited by the Hotel Saranac renovation.”

× Expand Photo by Calli Shelton A photo from Dew Drop Inn renovations this fall include a look from across the Saranac River at new construction of what will become short-term lodging space.

Dew Drop property owners, doing business as Chicota, Inc., won two grants: $198,000 to establish a restaurant, bar, short-stay apartments and an event space in the iconic property on Broadway.

Chicota also won $148,000 for capital project expenses at the property.

Dew Drop Inn co-owner Calli Shelton told The Sun that state economic development support breaks a log-jam in their progress.

New construction through summer and fall has rebuilt two stories for lodging at the back of the inn and the company has gutted and is renovating the restaurant and bar in front.