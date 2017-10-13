Property rights conference slated Oct. 21

× Expand Photo - The Century House The annual conference of the Property Rights Foundation of America is scheduled for for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Century House, 997 New Louden Rd. in Latham. Pictured: The Century House.

STONY CREEK | How U.S. citizens are resisting governmental restrictions in order to retain their homes, businesses and land rights is the theme of the 21st annual conference of the Property Rights Foundation of America — an organization with national influence based in Stony Creek.

This year’s edition of the day-long conference, which annually draws about 100 people from across the nation, is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Century House, 997 New Louden Rd. in Latham.

The annual conference examines aspects and case studies of land use restrictions and how property owners’ rights are threatened — and what can be done in response.

Headlining the program will be Albany attorney Thomas West, presenting a speech titled: “The Obstruction of Energy Development and Infrastructure: What it Means for New York Landowners and the Economy.”

Conference organizer Carol LaGrasse, president of the Property Rights Foundation, said that West would focus on the urgency of transporting natural gas and oil through New York state to New England.

“Thomas West is a very prominent attorney in the area — well-informed on energy issues,” she said.

The opening address is to be delivered by Mark Miller of the Pacific Legal Foundation, giving a speech titled “President Trump and Property Rights: Promises Made, Promises Kept?”

Also speaking at the event will be Lawrence Kogan of Manhattan, talking about how recent U.S. presidential administrations have “manipulated laws” to acquire land, and have abridged property rights in the process.

Speakers presenting local topics are to include Caroline Gerdin talking about her 16-year effort on behalf of 216 landowners of Raquette Lake to acquire clear title to their properties from the state, commonly known as the “Township 40” dispute.

Several speakers at this year’s conference are also likely to question the science and politics associated with global warming and climate change.

Bonner Cohen of the National Center for Public Policy Research is to give a presentation titled: “Global Warming: It’s Not About the Climate.” He’s known for his lectures claiming that alternative energy projects and government-imposed environmental policies have caused problems.