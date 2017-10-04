Proposal 3 heads to voters

× Expand Screenshot via NY Now Hamilton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Farber is part of a coalition of government officials, environmental protection organizations, business groups and recreational enthusiasts who are asking New York State voters to vote in favor of Proposition 3, “The Forest Preserve Land Bank Amendment,” on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

ELIZABETHTOWN | It’s go time for supporters of Proposal 3.

Voters in November will decide if they will support the “Forest Preserve Land Bank Amendment.”

If approved on the ballot, the state will create a 250-acre “Health and Safety Land Account” in the Adirondacks and Catskills to aid municipalities with routine infrastructure and communications projects on state land.

Wide-scale infrastructure projects are becoming increasingly common in the Adirondacks, from broadband installation, culvert and water system replacements to bridge repair and the creation of new recreational trails.

But at present, the state constitution must be amended each time in order for municipalities to access Forest Preserve, a process that must be approved by two consecutive legislatures.

The process can take up to three years.

Passage of Proposal 3 is critical to ensuring public safety, say stakeholders, including the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages (AATV), who is leading the public outreach effort.

“All of our communities have, in some way, struggled with state Forest Preserve,” said Jerry Delaney, director-at-large with the AATV.

Past efforts have included telephone repair work along a railroad bed on Route 86 between Lake Placid and Saranac Lake, and upgrades to power lines Tupper Lake in 2009.

It’s expected more work will be required as National Grid attempts to shore up their infrastructure following a series of power outages in the Tri-Lakes area last summer.

Hamilton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Farber said county officials have been struggling to widen a county road near the north side of Piseco Lake to accommodate the influx of summertime visitors to three state-owned campsites, including kids on bicycles.

“National Grid couldn’t get permission from the (state Department of Environmental Conservation) to even put anchors for the poles on the Forest Preserve as new installations,” Farber told New York NOW last week.

The project remains uncompleted.

“Those are the health and safety issues we’re really trying to address,” Farber said.

Another high-profile project is the replacement of the Middletown Bridge in Warren County.

The project has been stuck in neutral for seven years because the county doesn’t own the land, about two-tenths of an acre.