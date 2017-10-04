Proposal 3 heads to voters

Screenshot via NY Now
Hamilton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Farber is part of a coalition of government officials, environmental protection organizations, business groups and recreational enthusiasts who are asking New York State voters to vote in favor of Proposition 3, “The Forest Preserve Land Bank Amendment,” on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
ELIZABETHTOWN | It’s go time for supporters of Proposal 3.
Voters in November will decide if they will support the “Forest Preserve Land Bank Amendment.”
If approved on the ballot, the state will create a 250-acre “Health and Safety Land Account” in the Adirondacks and Catskills to aid municipalities with routine infrastructure and communications projects on state land.
Wide-scale infrastructure projects are becoming increasingly common in the Adirondacks, from broadband installation, culvert and water system replacements to bridge repair and the creation of new recreational trails.
But at present, the state constitution must be amended each time in order for municipalities to access Forest Preserve, a process that must be approved by two consecutive legislatures.
The process can take up to three years.
Passage of Proposal 3 is critical to ensuring public safety, say stakeholders, including the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages (AATV), who is leading the public outreach effort.
“All of our communities have, in some way, struggled with state Forest Preserve,” said Jerry Delaney, director-at-large with the AATV.
Past efforts have included telephone repair work along a railroad bed on Route 86 between Lake Placid and Saranac Lake, and upgrades to power lines Tupper Lake in 2009.
It’s expected more work will be required as National Grid attempts to shore up their infrastructure following a series of power outages in the Tri-Lakes area last summer.
Hamilton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Farber said county officials have been struggling to widen a county road near the north side of Piseco Lake to accommodate the influx of summertime visitors to three state-owned campsites, including kids on bicycles.
“National Grid couldn’t get permission from the (state Department of Environmental Conservation) to even put anchors for the poles on the Forest Preserve as new installations,” Farber told New York NOW last week.
The project remains uncompleted.
“Those are the health and safety issues we’re really trying to address,” Farber said.
Another high-profile project is the replacement of the Middletown Bridge in Warren County.
The project has been stuck in neutral for seven years because the county doesn’t own the land, about two-tenths of an acre.
Proposal 3 has widespread support, and has been endorsed by a broad coalition of environmental and business groups, elected officials and legislative leaders.
“It’s a land bank,” said state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury). “It’s for municipalities, it’s not for private developers.”
If approved, localities will work with the DEC to facilitate purchase of state-owned land — but only if there are no alternatives for the projects.
“It’s going to be as parceled out as small as possible,” Delaney said.
The state would then deposit the sales price into an account to purchase land elsewhere, not necessarily in the same community.
Legislative approval will still be required via a vote of passage.
Proposals are located on the backs of the ballots — but don’t expect poll workers to remind you: They’re prohibited from doing so.
“People really need to know what this is about before going into the booth,” said North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore.
There are three proposals on the ballot, and advocates are concerned that controversy stemming from Proposal 1 — if the state should convene a constitutional convention — will cause voters to conflate the two issues.
“We’re really nervous with all the campaigns saying ‘vote no’ on the constitutional convention,” said Little.
“And it’s not clear from the writing on the ballot that it’s for the Adirondacks and Catskills,” Delaney said.
Both the state Senate and Assembly approved the legislation in consecutive legislative sessions.
The statewide referendum is on Nov. 7.
Information about Proposition 3 can be found at voteyesfortheadirondacks.com and on Facebook. Follow them on Twitter at @AdirondacksYes.