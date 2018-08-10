Proposed Augur Lake boat launch questioned

× Expand Photo/NYSDEC Map sent by the state Department of Environmental Conservation to the Town of Chesterfield indicates the area the state is looking to purchase on Augur Lake and use for a public boat launch. Town Supervisor Gerry Morrow suggests DEC might do better to take care of the boat launches they currently own before building more.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Chesterfield Supervisor Gerry Morrow is pushing back against a plan to put a public boat launch on Augur Lake.

Privately owned, the lake is encircled by about 85 shoreline property owners.

In an Essex County Board of Supervisors committee meeting last week, he told fellow lawmakers that the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is looking to purchase a piece of private land with shoreline on Augur Lake.

The property is a parcel on a northwestern cove.

Morrow said the Chesterfield Town Council is going to discuss it, but feels that DEC cannot maintain public boat launch areas they already own throughout the Adirondacks and in towns along Lake Champlain.

“We are not in favor of DEC opening a public boat launch site (on Augur Lake),” Morrow said.

Supervisors from Willsboro, Schroon and North Elba agreed that DEC’s track record of state-owned boat launch upkeep is a problem in their towns, too.

North Elba Supervisor Roby Politi said barges aren’t able to get into Lake Placid Lake to build or work on properties.

“DEC won’t repair the caisson,” he said, “they (told North Elba) don’t have any money.”

“I wouldn’t buy any more until we have (existing) ones fixed,” Schroon Supervisor Michael Marnell said of state-owned boat launch sites.

The DEC proposal was sent to Chesterfield in early July, according to a letter shared online by the Augur Lake Association.

The letter dated July 10 from DEC Region 5 Director Robert Stegemann says Chesterfield “has a 90-day time period from the date on this letter to review this proposed acquisition and respond to (DEC) with a determination of their support or opposition to the use of Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) monies for this proposed project.”

Morrow said the town would interject.

Essex County supervisors told Morrow they supported his position.

Shaped like a high-heeled boot directly north of Poke-o-Moonshine Mountain, Augur Lake is privately owned by 85 property owners with either waterfront camps or rights-of-way to the lake.

A summer camp, the North Country Camp for boys and girls, covers a large stretch of the eastern side of the lake, as it has since 1926, according to the Augur Lake Management plan.

Lake conditions and water-quality concerns are monitored by the Lake Association, incorporated in 1980.

Property owners began using triploid grass-eating carp placed in 1998 to control Eurasian milfoil. The water body is known for bass and northern pike fishing.

There are no public docks on the lake. A concrete dam at the outlet was recently repaired with town assistance.

Outlets of four ponds feed into Augur Lake: Butternut, Mud, Keenan and Clark.

A Class A, 327-acre water body, Augur waters flow into the AuSable River and then into Lake Champlain.