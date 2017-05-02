Proposed expansion of Schroon Lake Stewart’s rocks neighborhood

× The Schroon Town Board voted 4-1 on Monday, May 1 to obtain counsel before moving forward on the proposed Stewart’s Shops expansion project. Wally and Shelley Thomas and Paul Ceresnak, residents who live in the footprint of the expansion, are opposed to the project, and said their property values and quality of life would decrease as a result. Photo by Pete DeMola

SCHROON LAKE — Wallace and Shelley Thomas thought they found paradise when they purchased a home a stone’s throw from the Schroon Lake Boat Launch.

Shelley enjoyed relaxing in her Adirondack chair, where the breeze from the water would roll up Taylor Street.

Sometimes they’d chat with their neighbor, Paul Ceresnak, who lives across the street.

But then came the sudden proposal to raze and rebuild the Stewart’s on Route 9.

With the purchase of a single family home behind the current store location, the Saratoga-based chain is hoping to expand the location from 2,500 to 3,675-square-feet.

Doing so will push the new building right into the center of their neighborhood.

Now instead of bonding over the raspberry bushes that line the tidy street, residents fear the diesel fumes from the pump station, the scent of pizza grease, bright lights and the tumultuous clang of dumpsters being unloaded will haunt their bucolic existence.

“You’re going to take my little slice of heaven and put a dumpster 20 feet from my front door,” said Wallace at a town board meeting on Monday.

The standing room-only meeting, a loud and unruly affair that constantly teetered at the edge of derailment for more than 45 minutes, opened up faultlines between the residents who stand to be affected by the development and the town officials in favor of revamping a local mainstay they have argued has long been in need of a facelift.

On the docket was a resolution to change the zoning ordinance in the neighborhood to allow retail usage, which is currently prohibited and would have required a simple majority vote by the town board to greenlight.

The board ultimately voted to table the decision until receiving advice from their counsel.

At times, residents accused town board members of actively lobbying for the project.

“I have rights,” Ceresnak said. “This board is ignoring those rights.”

Several town board members defended their advocacy, arguing residents are generally in favor of the expansion based on the general consensus around town.

“It appears the majority of the town, from what I gather, are in favor of this change,” said Supervisor Mike Marnell.

At the crux of it all was the zoning revision process, which both sides admitted was confusing.

Several attendees repeatedly called for a more measured and thorough review of the project, and for the town to follow procedure — even it meant a long, careful examination by the town and planning boards alongside a detailed cost-benefit analysis.

Ceresnak said the town was changing their zoning to fit the project, which is atypical:

Localities typically entertain new business pitches based on current zoning, he said.

As a result of the project, he said the neighborhood’s property values would plunge.

Taylor Street residents also called for the case to be considered by the Zoning Board of Appeals, where Stewart’s would have to make their case.

But Marnell held steadfast, and said if the decision went to the ZBA, and was appealed by residents and challenged in court, then the project was toast.

“You’re making it our problem, and you’re spending our money — and you’ve got to stop that,” said Steven Cass, a project critic.

Skeptics also questioned the net economic benefit and said the expansion and its traffic would fundamentally alter the character of the neighborhood.

Steve Kinley, a Stewart’s representative, said the new location would see a net traffic gain of 12 vehicles per hour during the morning peak, and 14 at night.

David Harder moved to the town 35 years ago, and cited the efforts the town has made to preserve its unique character alongside waterfront revitalization projects.

“And now with one fell swoop, you’re going to put a Stewart’s there with blazing Times Square lights across the lake,” Harder said.

Other local residents defended the project, citing the ailing economy and congestion issues at the present location.

“We have a company who wants to invest $1.5 million in our community,” said Don Miller, who urged a compromise solution, citing what he said were legitimate concerns from residents. “There’s going to be more tax revenue, and more employees.”

Rick Dumoulin said the town hosts just one motel that is open year-round.

“We tend to be so worried about protecting the town, we’re destroying the town,” he said. “It’s really time you get serious about growing this town.”

Ultimately, the board voted 4-1 to obtain counsel before moving forward.

“I want to see the project move forward properly so there’s fairness for all,” said Councilwoman Meg Woods.

Councilman Roger Friedman was the lone holdout, and voted no on obtaining counsel.

“Happy neighbors make a happy project,” he said, citing the residential concerns. “Zoning is not a majority rule.

“When you’re litigated, you lose.”

The chairman of the planning board was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

NEXT STEPS

Residents asked about a potential compromise that would allow the popular retail store to both expand and assuage local concerns.

But Kinley said plans for the structure are set in stone, and don’t allow for creative structural modifications.

“We have 337 stores, and do try to keep them as consistent as possible,” Kinley said. “As far as flexibility, there’s not a lot of flexibility in creating a new store.”

Stewart’s Shops does not utilize two-story outlets, and installs standard-sized equipment at all locations, including cabinets and freezers.

Kinley met with Ceresnak and the Shelleys ahead of the meeting, and proposed a series of revisions, including nixing a point of ingress on Taylor Street, modifying the lighting, restricting noise from air conditioning and heating systems and using white fencing to house dumpsters (as opposed to a chain-link fence).

But Ceresnak said the modifications are not good enough, and said he would either sell his home or file a lawsuit.

“What you’re doing is illegal,” he said. “I will hire counsel, and the whole neighborhood will.”

Wallace, reading from a prepared statement he sent to town officials last week, said he also may seek punitive damages for what he referred to as an “unlawful act perpetrated against us.”

“We feel we have no other options,” he said. “I would just like to go out on my boat to fish.”

The Schroon Town Board will next meet on June 12.

Kinley, who will return to present the revised plan to the board, said he hoped their original goal to start construction in August would hold firm.

“We’re still hopeful we can do that,” Kinley said.

— Juliana Carattini contributed reporting