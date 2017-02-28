Proposed legislation would revert STAR back to local control

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flickr user Onasill through Creative Commons Licensing Assembly Democrats have sponsored legislation that would revert the STAR program back to local control.

PLATTSBURGH — A bill proposed by Assembly Democrats would revert the STAR rebate tax credit program from the state back to local control.

Doing so would provide homeowners with immediate relief from their springtime school tax bills rather than checks issued later in the year.

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) last week co-sponsored the fix to the program, long the subject of complaints by residents and officials over delayed or even absent checks.

The proposal joins a bill passed by the state Senate that would require the state to pay late fees stemming from the delayed payments.

“North Country families were hurt by the changes to the STAR program,” said Jones in a statement. “They were promised rebates by the end of September, but many still haven’t received their checks. We can’t allow this harmful, inefficient system to continue, which is why I’m sponsoring legislation to repeal these changes.”

Under the new program, homeowners and those who moved to a different home have to pay a higher bill and then register for a rebate check from the state, according to Jones’ office.

Although the benefit amount is the same, the new system has been inconvenient for homeowners, noted Jones, causing headaches for many — including senior citizens in the Enhanced STAR program.

Numerous constituents, said Jones, have reached out to the lawmaker’s office because they still haven’t received their checks.

Essex County officials, too, have fielded calls, which they have passed to the state Department of Tax and Finance.

Under the fix, administration of the program would revert back to local assessors.

The bill would also require the state to help localities in notifying residents of these new changes so that all qualified homeowners receive the exemption.

And the proposal would also give homeowners who have not registered with the state for the STAR credit at least 60 days to apply for the exemption for the coming school year.

Essex County Real Property Tax Director Charli Lewis has regularly briefed the Essex County Board of Supervisors on problems that have marred the new system.

Phone calls from residents inquiring about their checks have slowed recently, she said.

Lewis said the proposal has its pros and cons.

Local assessors already do their due diligence to see if people qualify for any exemption, she said.

But on the other hand, it might be beneficial for local homeowners to receive their credit immediately rather than wait for a check that may not even come.

If the program was reverted back to local control, said Lewis, it is important that the applications new homeowners filed with the state would be passed to their local assessors offices, which is necessary for auditing purposes.

Under the new system, all calls must be fielded to the state office.

“Unfortunately, they’ve cut county directors and assessors out of the ability to help people,” Lewis said. “All we can do is direct them to call the number.”

Homeowners who have not received their checks, or those who have received less than $185, can call 457-2036 or 453-8146.

Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah) lamented the program.

“It’s a mess and people are not getting money that they should rightfully be receiving under this program,” Scozzafava said at a finance committee meeting in December.

The flubbed program was the subject of hearings in Albany last month.

Nonie Manion, executive deputy commissioner for the state Department of Taxation and Finance, testified the delays were “due to the speed at which the change was implemented and a lack of communication among the department and town assessors who were tasked with providing information about homeowner eligibility,” according to WHEC.

The deadline to apply for exemptions is March 31, the same day as the state budget deadline.