Proposed spending cuts would gut ACAP funding

ELIZABETHTOWN — While the tense showdown over the Affordable Care Act gobbled up headlines last week, local groups remained concerned over possible cuts in domestic spending.

President Trump’s proposed budget blueprint threatens to strip $54 billion from domestic spending and funnel into national defense and a border wall with Mexico.

The skinny budget, released earlier this month, would eliminate the Community Services Block Grant, the $715 million program under the Department of Health and Human Services that provides the majority of funding for Adirondack Community Action Programs.

Close to $5 million of the nonprofit’s annual $6.3 million budget would be stripped away under the early spending plan.

Head Start would also be eliminated.

“I can tell you right now if Weatherization, CSBG and Head Start go away, we won’t exist anymore,” said ACAP CEO Alan Jones. “Under the programs proposed by the president, most of our plans will be eliminated.”

The Elizabethtown-based nonprofit’s programs are designed to help people get a leg up, said Jones, and fill in the cracks, from heating assistance to the Head Start programing that collectively serves about 200 families in Essex County.

“We are dealing with a population that is really struggling,” Jones said. “Young people aren’t getting the support they need to grow up well-adjusted. Head Start is that support for the rural community.”

Their collective programs annually serve about 10 percent of Essex County’s population.

This safety net is critical, Jones said, in a rural area with few resources.

“We step in to help individuals who may not be able to find help in other areas,” Jones said. “It’s not a hand out — it’s a hand up.”

Without fuel oil subsidies provided through federal funding, Jones said families may have to seek out emergency shelter when temperatures plummet.

In a conference call with reporters last week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) criticized the budget plan and said 1 million New Yorkers rely on the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program each year, including 34,000 households from the North Country where fuel oil is among the only sources of home heating energy.

“Access to heat in winter in New York can be the difference between life and death,” Gillibrand said.

New York received about $325 million last year for the program.

And while the White House said local governments are better served to provide for their communities, the tax base simply isn’t here to provide for this programming, said Jones.

Karla Digirolamo, CEO of the New York Community Action Association, said while federal funding makes up just a slice of the $56 million in funds the coalition received during the past fiscal year, those monies are critical for securing other monies.

For every federal dollar, NYCAA leverages an additional $8 from other sources.

“It’s the glue that allows them to pull together all these other resources,” Digirolamo said. “It’s hard to imagine how we would make that up. Many of our agencies would not be able to survive if this budget is passed as presented.”

Community action programs employ thousands of people throughout the state, including 145 at ACAP, making them a substantial economic force and one of the county’s largest employers.

ACAP also facilitates the county’s Meals on Wheels program, about 7.4 percent of which is funded by the federal government.

The White House’s proposed budget also contains deep cuts to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which provides funding for SNAP and WIC benefits, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The early plan has come under fire from both sides of the political spectrum, including Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), who said she doesn’t support the budget in its current form, and does not support slashing ACAP’s funding.

“Congresswoman Stefanik opposes the proposed cuts to those programs,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman.

The president’s budget proposal is typically a starting point for Congress to draft their own bills.

Stefanik said the GOP-led House will take the lead on hashing out a spending plan that is mindful of reining in waste and duplicative spending while also maintaining critical social programs.

Jones returned from Washington, D.C. last week, where he met with legislative staff from Gillibrand and U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office.

Constituents receiving assistance don’t usually have the means, time or energy to advocate for themselves, Jones said.

“They’re too busy living day to day.”

Jones added: “I don’t want to be alarmist — I have faith, and believe people will do the right thing. I really have hope people will make a good decision.”

A fuller federal budget is expected sometime this spring, with a final deadline of Sept. 30.