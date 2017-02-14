Protest sparks dueling rallies

× Schroon Lake resident Dorothy McDevitt, who’s pro-life, walked up and down Brinkerhoff Street, saying a prayer for the unborn babies and protest attendees. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — Nancy Belzile had two abortions by the time she was 26.

The Willsboro resident, now 60, still regrets those decisions.

“My pregnancies did not just go away because of abortion,” she said. “It made me the mother of two dead babies.”

Belzile organized the pro-life rally last Saturday, one of hundreds held nationwide as part of a coordinated effort by the #ProtestPP Coalition — a loosely-organized group that aims to strip the healthcare provider of federal funding.

Planned Parenthood receives more than $500 million a year from the federal government, about 75 percent from Medicaid. That’s about 43 percent of its revenue stream.

Anti-abortion protestors say by eliminating this source of revenue and allocating it toward health centers that do not perform abortions, both government officials and residents, like Patricia LaDuke of Plattsburgh, are hoping to see the number of abortions decrease.

“The government shouldn’t have to pay for people to get abortions,” she said. “And that’s all that Planned Parenthood does.”

× Planned Parenthood provides abortion services, tests and treatments for sexually transmitted infections, contraceptives and education on safe sex practices to over 10,000 patients a year. Photo by Teah Dowling

NATIONAL VS. LOCAL

But just 3 percent of the medical services performed were for abortions, according to that same report.

Planned Parenthood of the North Country Chief Executive Officer Tess Barker said less than 600 procedures take place every year in the seven health centers located in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton and Essex counties.

“Yes, we offer abortion services,” she said. “But that’s just a small percentage of what we provide.”

Planned Parenthood, she said, also provides tests and treatments for sexually transmitted infections, contraceptives and education on safe sex practices to over 10,000 patients a year.

“It’s sad that the current administration does not see all the healthcare we provide,” she said. “It’s disheartening.”

× Around 20 pro-life supporters attended the organized event in front of Planned Parenthood. Photo by Teah Dowling

COUNTER-PROTEST

Around 20 pro-life supporters also assembled at the Plattsburgh Pregnancy Center next door – an organization that supports adoption and provides abortion and post-abortion counseling.

Across the aisle, nearly well-over 100 pro-choice individuals gathered to counter-protest.

“I attended this emergency counterprotest because I personally find it to be a tremendous issue to defund Planned Parenthood,” said Adam Kritzer, 28.

Chazy resident Michelle Tolosky said the healthcare center helps prevent unwanted pregnancies.

“They provide many services and they teach you how to be responsible,” she said. “I believe in them and I will continue to support them.”

Lindsey Bonesteel, a nurse, said without the organization’s prevention and education services, the number of abortions may spike.

“The defunding of Planned Parenthood would just cause more issues,” Bonesteel said. “You’ll see more people getting unsafe abortions.”

The 24 year old, who doesn’t have any children, said she would get an abortion under certain circumstances.

“If I’m able to care for a child, than I would,” she said. “If I’m not in a good place in my life, that’s a different story.”

× Over 100 pro-choice supporters made their presence known during last week’s protest in front of Planned Parenthood. Photo by Teah Dowling

‘NOT ACCEPTABLE’

LaDuke said abortions shouldn’t happen at all.

“In our day and age, we had a baby regardless of the situation,” she said. “There’s no reason to get an abortion; there’s no reason to kill a baby.

“It’s horrible and sad.”

Au Sable Forks resident Jim Akey agreed: “When God gave us the Ten Commandments, they weren’t suggestions,” he said. “The sixth commandment is ‘thou shalt not kill’ and that [abortion] is killing.

“Would you kill your children or your grandchildren?”

Throughout the chaos, Dorothy McDevitt, who’s pro-life, walked up and down Brinkerhoff Street, saying a prayer for the unborn babies and protest attendees.

“I’m praying for a change of heart,” said the 58-year-old Schroon Lake resident. “Science has determined that babies inside the womb are humans.

“I hope people will grow to understand that.”

Carole Slatkin, a 72-year-old Essex resident, also attended the protest in hopes to change the mind of government officials.

“Abortion is an incredibly difficult choice for anyone,” she said. “But Planned Parenthood provides affordable care for everyone and it should stay fully funded.”