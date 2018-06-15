Protesters push Stefanik to speak out against controversial immigration policy

Photo provided
GLENS FALLS | Constituents rallied outside of Rep. Elise Stefanik’s district office in Glens Falls on Thursday to protest the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown as part of a nationwide day of action.
Images of border agents separating children from their parents after families were detained for illegally crossing the southern border have been garnering international headlines and drawing widespread derision from religious organizations, human rights groups and grassroots activists.
“We’re outraged that the Trump administration, with the support of Stefanik, is forcefully separating children from their parents,” said Joe Seeman, an activist and event co-organizer. “It’s nothing but systematic child abuse with our taxes and by our government.”
The rally was part of hundreds held across the country organized by Families Belong Together, who called the policy “unconscionable.”
“They are victims of violence, hunger, and poverty and our government’s actions re-violate them, causing untold damage,” said the group in a statement. “Children as young as 18 months are torn from their mothers’ arms by our own government. This is violent abuse and as concerned citizens and voters we state, unequivocally, that this is not in line with American values.”
Participating local organizations in Glens Falls and Albany included Citizen Action of New York, New York Civil Liberties Union, Saratoga Progressive Action and Saratoga Unites.
Protesters carried a variety of signs with slogans like “Stefanik’s silence re: Trump is deafening,” “Traumatizing children is not OK” and “Stefanik: Stop GOP child abuse.”
The Trump administration has introduced a zero-tolerance policy calling for the criminal prosecution of all individuals who illegally enter the United States.
There is no law mandating the separation of immigrant families, according to PolitiFact.
“This policy has the effect of separating parents from their children when they enter the country together, because parents are referred for prosecution and the children are placed in the custody of a sponsor, such as a relative or foster home, or held in a shelter,” PolitiFact reported.
Children are being shuttled to detainment areas, including some 1,400 boys being housed at a former Walmart Supercenter in Brownsville, Texas.
The policy was the subject of a heated clash between White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and reporters on Thursday.
Kathyn Cramer of Westport attended the event with her partner, who was part of a group who went inside to speak with Stefanik’s staff.
But Cramer was too upset to join the discussion after Sanders asserted aggressive border security tactics were in line with biblical values.
"It is my understanding that those who went in were politely received,” Cramer wrote in a Facebook post. “But I have a suggestion: There was a lot more said outside your office that you really need to hear. Next time there is a rally outside your office, I suggest you send a representative outside to LISTEN.”
Cramer detailed the day’s events, which included numerous speakers from progressive groups, descendants of Holocaust survivors, religious leaders and Patrick Nelson, one of the five Democratic candidates vying for their party’s nomination to run against Stefanik in the midterm elections this fall.
The escalating crackdown comes when Congressional Republicans continue to try to hammer out an immigration bill.
Draft legislation revealed by the House late Thursday includes a visa system for “Dreamers” and $25 billion for Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico.
House Speaker Paul Ryan has said he doesn’t want to see children separated from their parents, but said the practice was dictated by a court ruling and needed to be solved by Congress.
Seeman called the policy a “crime against humanity.”
“We call on (Stefanik) not to talk pablum,” he said in a phone interview. “She’s not working on an immigration bill. That’s pure undulated BS. We call on her to stop systematic child abuse.”
A spokesman for Stefanik said Seeman's comments “have no basis in reality,” and said Stefanik believes separating minors is “an appalling result of our country’s broken immigration system.”
Stefanik had led the charge in the House on immigration by bucking her own party and signing the discharge petition that is forcing Congress to act on immigration following a prolonged period of inaction, said Tom Flanagin, the spokesman.
“She is currently involved in discussions with leadership to move the process forward on legislation to address DACA, border security and that would include a provision to stop children from being separated from their parents," Flanagin said.
“Congress has kicked the can for too long on substantive immigration reform, and it is time to move forward on tackling the important challenges facing our nation."
In the Senate, U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have co-sponsored a bill, the Keep Families Together Act, which would require the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to stop separating children from their parents.
It currently has no Republican support.