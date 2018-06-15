Protesters push Stefanik to speak out against controversial immigration policy

× Expand Photo provided Constituents rallied outside of Rep. Elise Stefanik’s district office in Glens Falls on Thursday, June 14, 2018 to protest the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

GLENS FALLS | Constituents rallied outside of Rep. Elise Stefanik’s district office in Glens Falls on Thursday to protest the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown as part of a nationwide day of action.

Images of border agents separating children from their parents after families were detained for illegally crossing the southern border have been garnering international headlines and drawing widespread derision from religious organizations, human rights groups and grassroots activists.

“We’re outraged that the Trump administration, with the support of Stefanik, is forcefully separating children from their parents,” said Joe Seeman, an activist and event co-organizer. “It’s nothing but systematic child abuse with our taxes and by our government.”

The rally was part of hundreds held across the country organized by Families Belong Together, who called the policy “unconscionable.”

“They are victims of violence, hunger, and poverty and our government’s actions re-violate them, causing untold damage,” said the group in a statement. “Children as young as 18 months are torn from their mothers’ arms by our own government. This is violent abuse and as concerned citizens and voters we state, unequivocally, that this is not in line with American values.”

Participating local organizations in Glens Falls and Albany included Citizen Action of New York, New York Civil Liberties Union, Saratoga Progressive Action and Saratoga Unites.

Protesters carried a variety of signs with slogans like “Stefanik’s silence re: Trump is deafening,” “Traumatizing children is not OK” and “Stefanik: Stop GOP child abuse.”

The Trump administration has introduced a zero-tolerance policy calling for the criminal prosecution of all individuals who illegally enter the United States.

There is no law mandating the separation of immigrant families, according to PolitiFact.

“This policy has the effect of separating parents from their children when they enter the country together, because parents are referred for prosecution and the children are placed in the custody of a sponsor, such as a relative or foster home, or held in a shelter,” PolitiFact reported.

Children are being shuttled to detainment areas, including some 1,400 boys being housed at a former Walmart Supercenter in Brownsville, Texas.

The policy was the subject of a heated clash between White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and reporters on Thursday.