Protesters urge Stefanik to ‘grow a spine’ as GOP health care bill heads to vote

× Expand Pete DeMola Protesters rallied in Plattsburgh on Friday, Sept. 22 to urge Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) to oppose the U.S. Senate’s Cassidy-Graham health care bill. PLATTSBURGH — As the latest Republican-led plan to repeal “Obamacare” hung in the balance Friday evening, protestors marched to Rep. Elise Stefanik’s district office in downtown Plattsburgh, forming a human chain designed to resemble a backbone and urging the lawmaker to “grow a spine.” “It seems like every week, we have to beg our government not to kill us,” said Amber Germano, 33, of Saranac. About 50 activists gathered at Trinity Park asking Stefanik to oppose the Cassidy-Graham bill, the latest plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Organizers passed out black squares of construction paper with vertebra drawn on them. The group made their way down Durkee Street past a happy hour crowd taking in the unseasonably warm weather. "Kill the bill!" they chanted. Senate Republicans have been scrambling to rally support for the legislation by Sept. 30, the deadline for passing a bill with 50 votes. STEFANIK SAYS Stefanik continues to support repealing and replacing President Obama’s signature healthcare law with “reforms that lower costs, increase quality and improve access,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman. Like past efforts, the bill would contain deep cuts to Medicaid, capping its spending and dismantling its expansion by 2020. “She does have concerns about the Medicaid funding under the Graham-Cassidy proposal,” Flanagin said. Coverage mandates would also be eliminated, as would cost-saving subsidies for consumers. Flanagin pointed to a report by the Post-Star quoting Stefanik telling attendees of a Rotary Club lunch meeting in Glens Falls on Thursday that New York could stand to lose as much as $18 billion in Medicaid funding. Stefanik, who receives coverage under the Affordable Care Act, said the movement to reform the legislation should have been conducted in a bipartisan manner. The House narrowly passed their repeal bill in May. The Senate has made several attempts to pass companion legislature before it heads back to the lower chamber. “There are potential changes being made to this proposal and Congresswoman Stefanik is looking to see what healthcare legislation can ultimately pass the Senate,” Flanagin told The Sun, noting the lawmaker spearheaded changes during the drafting process of the House legislation.

But prospects narrowed as Sen. John McCain announced Friday he could not support the bill “in good conscience.” “I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried,” he said. “Nor could I support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will affect insurance premiums, and how many people will be helped or hurt by it.” Protestors took note of the latest development. “Elise, Elise/Can you explain/Why you can’t be like John McCain,” they chanted as they lined up outside of the lawmaker's Durkee Street office. × Expand Pete DeMola "I feel very strongly that Obamacare should remain," said Julius Archibald, a retired SUNY Plattsburgh professor. Despite the possible defeat of the legislation, several said they didn’t plan on giving up — not until Sept. 30. “I expect any of these senators will change their mind at the last minute,” said Mari Cordes, 58, of Lincoln, Vt. NO CBO SCORE Graham-Cassidy would replace federal ACA funding with more than $1 trillion in block grants to states, a measure the lawmakers say will allow states to reassert control over healthcare costs. States would then have large degree of autonomy over how they could structure healthcare services, including the creation of high-risk pools for those with pre-existing conditions. States could also create their own exchanges, or subsidize the costs of high premiums. In addition, states could also stop requiring insurers to cover the so-called “essential” health care needs like “hospitalization, prescription drugs, maternity care and mental health treatment,” according to the New York Times. The Congressional Budget Office has not yet analyzed how the bill. But previous estimates of past GOP-penned bills revealed a minimum of 20 million Americans going uninsured. Past Senate effforts to repeal the ACA have failed, including in July when McCain served as the decisive vote. BAD FOR HOSPITALS Elizabeth Deutsch, a registered nurse who attended the protest, said an increase in uninsured patients would have negative impacts on the entire healthcare system. Patients would be sicker from avoiding preventive care. They would utilize emergency rooms as a last resort, she said, and their ultimate prognosis would be poorer. Deutsch, 48, of Heinsburg, Vt., said rural hospitals — particularly critical access hospitals like those in the region — are not well-cushioned against shocks in the insurance market.

“When you destabilize insurance markets, you destabilize budgets for hospitals,” she said. “It’s a multi-faceted program that effects lives, health and the economy.” Graham-Cassidy would cut $18.9 billion annually from New York's health care system by 2026 and jeopardize health care coverage for 2.7 million state residents, according to materials provided Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. Cuts in reimbursement for uncompensated care will cost the state’s hospitals more than $1.1 billion within the next 18 months. By 2025, the cuts will take away more than $2.6 billion annually from the amount hospitals should receive for providing uncompensated care to low income and uninsured state residents, the traditional beneficiaries of Medicaid. Like with other attempts to repeal, numerous nationwide healthcare groups are lining up to oppose the bill — including the American Medical Association, American Hospital Association and America’s Health Insurance Plans. All 50 members of the National Association of Medicaid Directors are also opposed to the bill, citing what they said would be the burden to states. "Taken together, the per-capita caps and the envisioned block grant would constitute the largest intergovernmental transfer of financial risk from the federal government to the states in our country’s history," the organization's board wrote on Thursday. FACING HEAT House Speaker Paul Ryan stands behind the legislation, calling it "our best, last chance to get repeal and replace done,” according to CNN. If passed in the Senate, Ryan said he would bring it straight to the House floor for a vote. Stefanik has faced heat from constituents following her vote to repeal the ACA in May. The lawmaker fended off a tough crowd at a town hall in Plattsburgh, and at least six challengers have entered the Democratic primary, most of whom who have cited healthcare as a reason to enter the race. In the House version of the legislation, Stefanik worked to bolster provisions for maternity and mental health coverage, as well as sought an increase in funding to combat opiate addiction. But activists were not satiated. “It’s like throwing little balloons — it’s a pittance,” said Joe Seeman, of Ballston Spa, calling the modifications “minute technical details designed to obfuscate.”