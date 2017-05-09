Protestors rally ahead of Stefanik town hall

× Expand Pete DeMola More than 200 people gathered in Plattsburgh on Monday, May 8 to protest ahead of Rep. Elise Stefanik’s town hall forum at Mountain Lake PBS.

PLATTSBURGH — Michelle Tolosky hoped she would get a chance to ask Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) a question at her debut town hall.

The Chazy resident received a “golden ticket” to be a part of the in-house studio audience.

But the U.S. Air Force veteran was comfortable enough joining the 200-or-so other protesters who converged at Mountain Lake PBS studios on Monday ahead of the event.

“I’m not a paid protester,” she said, gesturing at the swelling crowd. “These people are lawyers, judges, nurses.”

Health care proved to be the dominant theme following last week’s razor-thin vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act, paving the way for a widescale dismantling of one of former President Obama’s most enduring accomplishments.

Stefanik voted for the legislation, citing the ACA’s rising costs and reduced options.

The replacement American Health Care Act will provide more flexibility at a cheaper price, she said.

Protesters quickly filled the lawn.

They carried signs —“STDS: Stefanik supporting their growth,” read one — and cycled through call-and-response chants:

“Hey hey, ho ho, Elise Stefanik has got to go.”

“This is what democracy looks like.”

“We’re fed up and we ain’t taking it anymore.”

As a freezing rain fell, a group carried a coffin as protestors chanted a funereal dirge.

Tombstones were planted in the soil. Later, attendees showered the coffin with rose petals as a protester dressed as the Grim Reaper kept a solemn watch.

Kathryn Cramer, 55, unexpectedly lost her husband last year.

When he died, his insurance plan was terminated.

Now she has been fighting brain cancer.

Cramer couldn’t afford COBRA coverage, which clocked in at $2,100 per month for a family of three.

But with the help of the Adirondack Health Institute, Kramer secured coverage — and had been enrolled in Medicaid for just four days before last week’s vote.

The AHCA will slash $880 billion in federal Medicaid funding, forcing states to either pick up the difference or leave the void unfilled by 2020.

Cramer fears being thrown back out onto the private health insurance markets, which may charge more for pre-existing conditions.

“I’d like to know how (Stefanik) can justify this vote to her constituents,” Cramer said.

× Expand Pete DeMola Protestors were unhappy about Rep. Stefanik's vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act on May 4.

Laurel Rule, of Westport, said if the AHCA continues in its current state, a loss of coverage will be inevitable despite GOP reassurances to the contrary.

“I’m just worried people in the emergency room will be in crisis because they don’t have the means to access health care,” said Rule, a nurse. “That’s the way it was before Obamacare.”

Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman was among the dozen attendees who delivered rousing speeches to the crowd.

Cashman said he called Stefanik before last week’s vote to “plead with her to reconsider.”

The AHCA, he said, “is the equivalent of snake oil.”

Stefanik, said Cashman, needs to take a cue from the gathered nurses and protesters.

“All I can say is I hope their diagnosis is to kill this bill,” he said. “We will continue to bring this message to her.”

But not all of the protestors were unfriendly.

Ron Jackson, a former Essex County Republican Committee Chairman, stood by himself with a Stefanik campaign sign.

“I think it’s great,” he said of the rally.

Jackson defended Stefanik, citing her bipartisan efforts.

The AHCA isn’t perfect, Jackson admitted. But neither is the ACA.

And Stefanik may play a leading role in shaping the legislation before it eventually makes it to the president’s desk, he said.

“Stefanik can bring together people for the new plan that is better than both,” Jackson said. “(Stefanik) might bring something back to life from the ashes of both plans.”

More than 200 attended the event ahead of Stefanik’s first-ever televised town hall — including Patrick Nelson, the Stillwater-based political activist and organizer who has announced he will run against Stefanik in 2018.

Nelson said he will directly be impacted by the healthcare bill because he has long struggled with an anxiety disorder — a pre-existing condition.

Nelson criticized the AHCA for its lack of a score from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, and said Stefanik should have had an open dialogue with her constituents ahead of the vote.

“We didn’t find out until the last minute how the congresswoman was going to vote, and that doesn’t allow people to weigh in on that decision,” Nelson said.

× Expand Pete DeMola Patrick Nelson (left) is running against Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in 2018.

Stefanik did not publicly say how she would have voted ahead of the initial failed effort to repeal the ACA in March, and tipped her hand on Thursday just hours ahead of the vote, making her a handful of Republicans who ultimately decided the fate of the legislation.

Following the emotionally-charged town hall, Stefanik declined to elaborate on keeping her cards close when asked by a reporter, but said she played an “outsized role” in crafting the legislation — unique for a sophomore representative — and cited her role in crafting fixes, including co-authoring the amendment that prohibits lawmakers from exempting themselves from the legislation and securing $15 billion for maternity coverage.

“I played an outsized role in improving the legislation,” Stefanik said. “My job is to make sure that I have an understanding and look at any last-minute changes, and in terms of this bill, there were additional amendments. My constituents deserve to know that I’m going to read that amendment before I cast a vote.”

Stefanik said she has always been clear about where she has stood “directionally” — Stefanik long promised to reverse the legislation — and always said its repeal should be a multi-year process.

Nelson, her opponent, acknowledged the uptick in grassroots activity across the district, where protests have become commonplace and new progressive groups appear to be continually taking shape.

“People were upset about the results of the election, and they got organized, so that’s good,” Nelson said.

But activists must continue to harness that energy into circulating petitions and getting people on ballots, he said.

“Folks need to run in 2017,” Nelson said. “We’ve got local elections right now. We can make a lot of headway in terms of the administration out there at the local level, in terms of dealing with climate change at the local level. So it’s important to turn the energy into real strategic development for changing the policy.”

Three local GOP committee chairs issued a joint statement after the town hall reiterating their support for Stefanik, whom they called “smart and dedicated.”

“Since the election, we have seen a passionate group of liberal protesters, who have voiced opposition to virtually all of the national Republican elected representatives and their policies,” read the statement. “We respect those protesters right to express their political opinion, even though we frequently disagree with their views.”

Ahead of the event, nearly 20 protesters also rallied in Elizabethtown on Monday.