Pruitt out at EPA; New York pols, green groups react

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Scott Pruitt, the scandal-plagued administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, is out.

“I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency,” wrote President Trump on Twitter Tuesday. “Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this.”

Andrew Wheeler, whom the Senate had previously confirmed, will serve as acting administrator effective Monday.

“I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda,” Trump said. “We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright!”

At present, Pruitt is the subject of 13 federal investigations.

In a resignation letter peppered with biblical themes and praise for the president, Pruitt said, "the unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us."

POLS REACT

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) became one of the first House Republicans to publicly call for his ouster last April, citing a stream of controversies, including spending abuses and alleged ethical violations.

“It is time for new leadership at the EPA,” said Stefanik in a statement. “There have been too many ethical lapses under Administrator Pruitt’s watch and this decision is in the best interests of the agency and our country. I look forward to working with our next EPA Administrator to protect the environmental interests of our district, which is the proud home of the Adirondacks.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has frequently lashed Pruitt's administration of the EPA under his tenure, and has attempted to position New York as a leader in combatting climate change following the Trump administration's decision to pull out of the Paris Accord last year.

"Scott Pruitt was as reckless toward the planet as he was toward his own position in government," Cuomo said in a statement. "He oversaw an historic attack on our environment, tried to rollback decades of progress and handed over the reins to big oil and gas."

Cuomo said Senate Democrats should "stand united against any appointment who intends to continue Pruitt's disastrous legacy."