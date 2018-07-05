Pruitt out at EPA; New York pols, green groups react

Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons Licensing
Scott Pruitt is out as head of the Environmental Protection Agency.
WASHINGTON, D.C. | Scott Pruitt, the scandal-plagued administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, is out.
“I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency,” wrote President Trump on Twitter Tuesday. “Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this.”
Andrew Wheeler, whom the Senate had previously confirmed, will serve as acting administrator effective Monday.
“I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda,” Trump said. “We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright!”
At present, Pruitt is the subject of 13 federal investigations.
In a resignation letter peppered with biblical themes and praise for the president, Pruitt said, "the unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us."
POLS REACT
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) became one of the first House Republicans to publicly call for his ouster last April, citing a stream of controversies, including spending abuses and alleged ethical violations.
“It is time for new leadership at the EPA,” said Stefanik in a statement. “There have been too many ethical lapses under Administrator Pruitt’s watch and this decision is in the best interests of the agency and our country. I look forward to working with our next EPA Administrator to protect the environmental interests of our district, which is the proud home of the Adirondacks.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has frequently lashed Pruitt's administration of the EPA under his tenure, and has attempted to position New York as a leader in combatting climate change following the Trump administration's decision to pull out of the Paris Accord last year.
"Scott Pruitt was as reckless toward the planet as he was toward his own position in government," Cuomo said in a statement. "He oversaw an historic attack on our environment, tried to rollback decades of progress and handed over the reins to big oil and gas."
Cuomo said Senate Democrats should "stand united against any appointment who intends to continue Pruitt's disastrous legacy."
"The EPA should be working with New York — and not against us — to address climate change, protect our water resources and ensure the health of our residents," he said. "With Pruitt's long-overdue resignation, I say good riddance."
The state Attorney General’s office has filed several lawsuits against the EPA and won a victory last month when a federal judge ordered the agency to curb ozone pollution that blows into New York state and the Adirondacks.
The New York and Connecticut attorney general’s offices sued Pruitt in January, arguing his office neglected their responsibilities to reduce smog under the Clean Air Act.
“No matter who leads the EPA, my office will continue to hold the agency accountable,” said Attorney General Barbara Underwood in a statement. “As we have proven again and again, when the EPA threatens the health and environment of New Yorkers, we will take them to court – and we will win.”
COUNCIL RESPONDS
The Adirondack Council said they were pleased to see Pruitt step down.
"This is good for the Adirondacks," said Adirondack Council Executive Director William Janeway in a statement. "As the Trump Administration's agent, he has spent the past two years refusing to protect Adirondack water and air from pollution, and delaying enforcement actions on the most basic of public health protections. We were pleased to defeat him in court recently."
Janeway said Pruitt's "scandalous actions" were not becoming of a public official, and the Adirondack Council is troubled by the "legacy of demoralization he has created at the agency."
"We call on the next administrator to faithfully carry out the mandates of the Clean Air Act and work toward an effective plan to curb climate change.”
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.