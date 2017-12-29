PSUC legend 'Chip' Cummings passes

× Expand Photo provided Charles Thomas “Chip” Cummings, a lifelong Putnam Station resident and the man who helped build Chip Cummings Field at Plattsburgh State, passed away Dec. 13.

PUTNAM STATION — The man whose name adorns the home of the Plattsburgh State baseball Cardinals and the Section VII high school championships has passed away.

Charles Thomas “Chip” Cummings passed away Dec. 13 at Glens Falls Hospital after a long illness. He was 84.

Cummings was a lifetime resident of Putnam Station, and his top passion in life was baseball. He moved on from high school to play for the Plattsburgh State Cardinals from 1953 until 1956, where he earned his nickname and had a career batting average of .350.

Cummings gave back to his alma mater, serving as the director of the Plattsburgh Alumni Association and has been a member of the Board of Directors since 1977.

In the early 2000’s, Cummings contributed the funds to build the 500-seat ballpark now known as Chip Cummings Field, which was opened in 2003. Cummings elected to the PSUC Hall of Fame in 1988.

According to his obituary, Cummings had a long career in education, beginning in South Glens Falls where he taught fourth grade at the Bluebird School from 1956-1959, with stops in the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District (elementary school Principal), Canajoharie (Junior High Principal and Business Administrator) and Patchogue-Medford (Business Administrator).

Cummings also led the New York State school administrators for over a decade. He joined the New York Association of School Business Officials. He was on the NYASBO Board of Directors and as president.

The funeral for Cummings was held Dec. 16 in Ticonderoga, with internment scheduled to take place in the spring. ■