PTO ice cream social fundraiser held

× Photo by Teah Dowling

PERU – The Peru PTO held an ice cream social last Thursday to kick off the end of the school year and the start of summer. Pictured above is sixth-grade, soon to be seventh-grade, sisters Rylee and Cadia Chamberlain enjoying their sundaes made with ice cream donated by Stewart’s Shops. All proceeds went toward the Peru PTO, which is gearing up to replace the aging equipment in the 3-6 playground. So far, PTO has over $80,000 in the pot. The total project cost is expected to be between $150,000 to $200,000. Future fundraisers are currently being planned.