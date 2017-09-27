Public gets rare glimpse of state police’s K-9 unit in action

× Troopers demonstrated K-9s at work on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Troop B’s open house in Ray Brook on Saturday, Sept. 23. Photo by Pete DeMola

RAY BROOK | Dogs are man’s best friend.

They’re also deft crimefighters.

A live demonstration by the New York State Police’s Troop B K-9 Unit was a smash-hit on Saturday, regaling hundreds of visitors with a rare look at their abilities at the troop’s open house.

Crowds cooed at the demonstration of bloodhounds, bomb-sniffers and narcotic detection dogs.

“We’re one of the largest K-9 units in the country,” said Trooper Matt Carniglia, a K-9 expert. “And we’re one of the most productive and efficient units in the country.”

The unit was formed in the mid-1970s to detect explosives at the 1980 Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid.

A team of just two canines has grown to its current strength about 90.

Once donated by local residents, the Belgian Malinois, German Shepherds, Labrador retrievers and bloodhounds are purchased from Europe and cost a minimum of $5,000.

Carniglia likened them to Apple products.

“No viruses,” he said.

Each are highly specialized.

“We have radically different guys who do radically different things,” Carniglia said.

Trooper Shannon Saunders demonstrated basic obedience skills with PJ, who is three.

PJ constantly looked at his handler:

“What’s next bud?” said Carniglia as PJ stayed hyper-attentive to Saunders and his commands.

Shay has been trained as a search dog.

Detection of drugs, bombs and ammunition are their “bread and butter,” and their reaction is different when each is discovered.

Trooper Nathan D’Arienzo led Shay around a van, where he quickly zeroed in on contraband and alerted him by pawing at the door in what’s known as an “aggressive alert.”

Bomb detection, on the other hand, requires a more “passive alert.” Shay immediately detected a suspicious item — a cooler — in a line of paint cans and lay prone.

Handlers then deployed a remote-controlled robot, which moved the cooler out of harm’s way.

× A bomb technician hands a young audience member a stuffed animal during a K-9 demonstration. Photo by Pete DeMola

A heavily-armored bomb expert ventured towards the item (“It’s the job no one wants,” quipped Carniglia) and opened the cooler, which revealed a teddy bear, which he gave to a young audience member.

The crowd of about 300 delighted at the canines, who obediently waited with their handlers for their turn in the spotlight.