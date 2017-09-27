Public gets rare glimpse of state police’s K-9 unit in action

Troopers demonstrated K-9s at work on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Troop B’s open house in Ray Brook on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Photo by Pete DeMola
RAY BROOK | Dogs are man’s best friend.
They’re also deft crimefighters.
A live demonstration by the New York State Police’s Troop B K-9 Unit was a smash-hit on Saturday, regaling hundreds of visitors with a rare look at their abilities at the troop’s open house.
Crowds cooed at the demonstration of bloodhounds, bomb-sniffers and narcotic detection dogs.
“We’re one of the largest K-9 units in the country,” said Trooper Matt Carniglia, a K-9 expert. “And we’re one of the most productive and efficient units in the country.”
The unit was formed in the mid-1970s to detect explosives at the 1980 Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid.
A team of just two canines has grown to its current strength about 90.
Once donated by local residents, the Belgian Malinois, German Shepherds, Labrador retrievers and bloodhounds are purchased from Europe and cost a minimum of $5,000.
Carniglia likened them to Apple products.
“No viruses,” he said.
Each are highly specialized.
“We have radically different guys who do radically different things,” Carniglia said.
Trooper Shannon Saunders demonstrated basic obedience skills with PJ, who is three.
PJ constantly looked at his handler:
“What’s next bud?” said Carniglia as PJ stayed hyper-attentive to Saunders and his commands.
Shay has been trained as a search dog.
Detection of drugs, bombs and ammunition are their “bread and butter,” and their reaction is different when each is discovered.
Trooper Nathan D’Arienzo led Shay around a van, where he quickly zeroed in on contraband and alerted him by pawing at the door in what’s known as an “aggressive alert.”
Bomb detection, on the other hand, requires a more “passive alert.” Shay immediately detected a suspicious item — a cooler — in a line of paint cans and lay prone.
Handlers then deployed a remote-controlled robot, which moved the cooler out of harm’s way.
A bomb technician hands a young audience member a stuffed animal during a K-9 demonstration.
Photo by Pete DeMola
A heavily-armored bomb expert ventured towards the item (“It’s the job no one wants,” quipped Carniglia) and opened the cooler, which revealed a teddy bear, which he gave to a young audience member.
The crowd of about 300 delighted at the canines, who obediently waited with their handlers for their turn in the spotlight.
Perhaps the most high-profile members of the unit are the bloodhounds that played a leading role in tracking down a pair of escaped murderers from Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015.
The K-9 unit had just two bloodhound teams ahead of the escape, a specialized unit that is now doubled to four.
Trooper Mike Phelps said Stanley, aged 16 months, is well-trained to detect human scent and track older trails.
“He’s the most lovable dog I’ve ever met,” said Phelps. “And he’s tracking to get a hug at the end.”
A state police K-9 springs to action. Their bite is strong enough to explode car tires.
Photo by Pete DeMola
Others are trained specifically for subduing suspects — including biting if necessary.
Their jaws are strong enough to blow up car tires.
Trainers once used bite sleeves, which ultimately led to the dogs fixating on them.
But, as Carniglia pointed out, “Bad guys don’t wear bite sleeves.”
At one point, a heckler in grungy-looking clothes interrupted the troopers. The handlers told him to leave, and the heckler caused a spectacle on his way out.
He engaged in threatening behavior; the dogs sprung to action and the man — who turned out to be a plant — was cowering within seconds.
“No bite handler wants to see their dog hurt anyone,” said Carniglia.
Trainers prefer purchasing canines under the age of 1 to avoid having to break bad habits.
To pay homage to troopers killed in the line of duty, each of the canines are named after fallen lawman: Stanley, for instance, was named for Trooper Stanley C. Greene, who died in a motorcycle accident in the 1930s.
Training, held at the Basic Handler School in Cooperstown, takes about 10 weeks for the canines and six months for handlers.
All have the battle scars to prove it, said Carniglia, including a recent incident that left a handler with 14 stitches.
While the canines live with their handlers, life outside of work is austere and secluded because the state police want all affection and love associated with the job.
“And that makes them crazy to work,” said Carniglia.
After a long career catching bad guys, the canines are retired at eight, and have an easier retirement — including engaging simple pleasures like Frisbee.
“They’re with us until the day they die.”