Public hearing on Plattsburgh parking set for tomorrow

PLATTSBURGH | A public comment session on the results of the recent Plattsburgh parking study is being held at City Hall on Wednesday.

The study, which sought to identify the impact redevelopment of the Durkee Street parking lot may have on parking accessibility in the city and areas of possible improvement, is another small step toward groundbreaking on the largest portion of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).

The hearing on the results of that study is set for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 18 at Plattsburgh City Hall.

The results of the study were accepted by the Common Council last month and have been posted for public viewing at cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/community-development.

Public input has been requested by the city’s Community Development Office.

“We’re trying to get as much public input as we can,” Community Development Director Matthew Miller told The Sun. “This is just another effort by the city to ensure that the voice of the public is heard and considered in this process.”

More public comment periods will be scheduled as the city steps closer to redeveloping the Durkee Street lot, he said.

The project, which would convert the lot into a park and multi-use building with riverfront access and eliminate a portion of the parking spaces, garnered nearly $5 million of the $10 million awarded by the state through the DRI.

Prior to going forward with those plans, the consultant hired to offer recommendations to solve the city’s parking woes, Jon Forster, suggested that lawmakers consider a number of avenues forward, including implementing paid parking, to more aggressively enforcing time limits, to expanding existing parking lots and more.

To read the parking study report in full, visit cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/community-development.

For more information, contact Miller at 518-536-7510.