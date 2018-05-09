Public hearing set for tobacco law

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Board of Supervisors moved ahead with a public hearing later this month on a proposed law to change the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 in Essex County.

The full board passed the measure by a 1,881-1,041 weighted vote, with 10 supervisors in favor of the resolution and eight against.

A public hearing will be held May 29 following the Ways and Means Committee meeting.

While several concerns about the law were brought up from previous meetings, Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland asked if there would be hidden costs to the county.

“Are we going to have to have someone to come in to enforce this?” asked Gillilland. “Are we going to hire an enforcement officer?”

Essex County Attorney Dan Manning said, “You can hire someone from within or you can look to add a position.

“Mr. Palmer or Mike Mascarenas could serve in the role of a hearing officer. If you get a high profile case, you may want to go out and hire and independent hearing officer. Any enforcement of fines would go through my office.”

Minerva Supervisor Stephen McNally said the law had no teeth.

“It’s going to be a detriment to my two local businesses,” he said. “I would support this statewide, but who is going to enforce this? I have to beg the health department to get flu shots down there. If you’re going to have a law, give it something with teeth in it.”

Chesterfield Supervisor Gerald Morrow said he felt public health should be at the forefront of the discussion.

“The health of our youth is in danger,” Morrow said. “A business putting their profits over the health of our youth is wrong.”