Public hearing slated for Lake Flower project

SARANAC LAKE — A public information meeting on Friday, Jan. 6 will deliver updates on proposed hotel construction on Lake Flower.

The resort is proposed to be built beside Pontiac Bay on a site now occupied by three motels.

The Adirondack Park Agency is hosting the information session at the Harrietstown Town Hall.

“Project sponsors for the proposed Saranac Lake Resort project along, with their consultants, will provide an overview of their proposal,” APA spokesman Keith McKeever said in a news release.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Following the presentation, the public will be allowed to comment on the proposal. Public comment will be limited to three minutes.

The Saranac Lake Resort project has been in development for the site along Lake Flower Ave. for several years.

Ownership and financiers changed hands in 2015. Its original developer, Malone-based realtor Chris LaBarge, was able to gain zoning for a development district.

Saranac Lake’s Planning Board approved the project with a 4-0 vote last July. Lake Placid entrepreneur Jacob Wright is managing the project for Saranac Lake Resort LLC.

APA said the redesigned structure will be approximately 29,000 square feet in footprint, and about 37,000 square feet in footprint including roof overhangs and balconies.

“The proposed hotel will include restaurants, a bar, conference/meeting facilities, indoor/outdoor spa and an open grassy area/dock area, a portion of which will be semi-public.

The height of the proposed hotel will measure approximately 55 feet at its third floor ridgeline and approximately 66 feet at its fourth floor ridgeline, with the highest points of the structure (top of the proposed Turret) measuring approximately 69 feet, said McKeever.

“As a structure taller than 40 feet in height, the proposed hotel requires an (APA) permit. A portion of the proposed project is located within 50 feet of the mean high water mark of Lake Flower and requires a variance from shoreline setback restrictions.”

A public hearing regarding the shoreline variance will begin after the public informational meeting.

A public comment period for written comments on the hotel and the associated variance will remain open until Thursday, January 12, McKeever said.

Comments can be mailed to:

Tracy Darrah

Ref. Project 2016-0050

Adirondack Park Agency

P.O. Box 99

Ray Brook, NY 12977