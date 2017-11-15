Public hearings on DRI, municipal lighting property set

× Expand File photo Mayor Colin Read last week set a series of public hearings for Thursday, Nov. 16 regarding the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and possible takeover of property on Green Street.

PLATTSBURGH | A public hearing has been set for Thursday, Nov. 16 as the city considers demolition of a cluster of structures on Green Street.

If approved, the city will have authority to apply for a grant to remediate the property should the city choose to relocate the Municipal Lighting Department (MLD), according to Mayor Colin Read.

Talk of potential relocation of MLD from their Miller Street office has been ongoing, and Read said at a public meeting last week that the Green Street property could be a possible site for MLD in the future.

“If they were to relocate, we would need to go in and rehabilitate that property,” Read said.

During a budget session earlier this year, Read spoke about the Finance Department, who shares the building with MLD, potentially taking over the vacated Engineering Department offices in City Hall.

The Engineering Department was one of four departments the Common Council voted to abolish on July 27.

A second public hearing, this one regarding the kickoff of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), is also set for Nov. 16 ahead of the regular Common Council meeting.

Over one year after the city received $10 million in state economic development funds, the wheels are turning on implementation of plans for the grant, which include redevelopment of the Durkee Street lot.

The first piece of the DRI comes in the form of a small business loan program called the Downtown Grant Program (DGP), a $1 million fund geared toward helping business owners repair and revitalize their storefronts.

An informational meeting on the DGP was slated for Nov. 8, after this edition went to print.

POWER OUTAGE

MLD Manager Bill Treacy said that the power outage late at night on Oct. 27, which lasted just over one hour, was caused by an issue with one of the city’s three transformers on Caroline Street.

“One of them, for whatever reason, decided to blow itself to kingdom come,” Treacy said at a public meeting last week.

Power went out around 10 p.m. and was back online just after 11 p.m.

ASSESSMENT OFFICE HANGS IT UP