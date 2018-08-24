Public hearings set on proposed plastic bag ban

QUEENSBURY | A proposed countywide ban on retail stores bagging purchases in single-use plastic bags is headed toward two public hearings.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors last Friday endorsed a proposal to enact a ban on most retail stores dispensing plastic bags for customers to carry hold purchase. Instead, store clerks would place purchases in paper bags — or reusable cloth or heavy reusable plastic bags.

The ban on stores handing out thin plastic bags is to be presented in detail to the public twice before the county leaders vote on whether to adopt the measure.

The first of the two public hearings is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 19 and the second is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 21 in conjunction with the board’s regular monthly meeting.

The evening meeting was scheduled by county supervisors to assure that people who are busy during weekdays would have the opportunity to hear about the proposal and offer their opinions on the issue.

The proposed ban is a revised version of the legislation that was first introduced early last year and endorsed recently by the board’s Legislative & Rules Committee.

Glens Falls Ward 3 Supervisor Claudia Braymer, an attorney, drafted the proposed legislation last year and has since modified it to address concerns of county leaders.

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE

In late May, the county supervisors shelved a county-wide plastic bag ban, opting instead to lobby for a statewide prohibition proposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

But since then, Cuomo’s proposal has stalled in the state legislature, and county supervisors have decided that in the meantime, local action should be taken.

Braymer said Aug. 13 that single-use plastic bags, typically used only 10 minutes before they are discarded, constitute an environmental scourge by littering the landscape, as well as harming or killing wildlife on land and in waterways.

News reports have depicted how plastic litter buildup in oceans is becoming a global threat, primarily to marine wildlife. Environmental scientists estimated last year that oceans contain many billions of pounds of plastic trash.

Scientists are increasingly concerned about the affect of discarded plastic materials that have degraded and are accumulating in the bodies of humans and wildlife, according to a report by Scientific American. The publication reports that “trillions of degraded plastic bits may be lurking in our environment, due to the degradation of waste plastic” — continually fed by the 200 million metric tons of plastic produced each year.

In animals’ bodies, the plastic waste can cause physical damage to organs and harbor hazardous chemicals and assist them in accumulating up the food chain, the journal reported.

Braymer has noted that plastic litter is also a visible problem locally — that plastic bags not only get blown into trees and bushes and clog storm drains, but they are also building up in the depths of local lakes.

“A scuba diver recently told me about the unbelievable amount of plastic bags now in the bottom of Lake George,” she said.

‘UNNECESSARY INTRUSION’

At the supervisors’ August meeting, a county resident said the ban would cause inconveniences for people and tread on their rights.

“This is an unnecessary intrusion of government into the everyday lives of our citizens, with unintended consequences,” he said, noting that the cost of enforcing of the law must be considered.

But several supervisors, including Kevin Geraghty of Warrensburg and Dennis Dickinson of Lake George, noted the amount of labor expended by public employees and volunteers in cleaning up the plastic bags, and how they disrupt or damage vital public infrastructure like sewer treatment plants and storm drains.

Nearly a dozen municipalities in New York State have enacted a ban on single-use plastic bags.

Since late 2017, Hawaii has had a statewide ban on grocery stores pharmacies and liquor stores dispensing single-use plastic bags.

In 2016, Californians passed Proposition 67, which upheld the state legislature’s 2014 plastic bag ban. Results of a California coastal clean-up day in 2017 indicated that the state’s ban reduced plastic bag litter by 72 percent compared to 2010, while various counties in the state reported an 83 to 90 percent reduction in such litter over that time period.

Exceptions to the proposed legislation would include dispensing plastic food storage bags to wrap meat or package bulk items including nuts, baked goods and other non-prepackaged items; bags provided by pharmacists for prescriptions, garment bags; restaurant carry-out food bags, and bags previously used by customers.

Braymer said that the a bag ban was a matter of preserving the local environment as well as embracing global ecological responsibility.

“Our area is a tourist region — people want to come here and experience the pristine beauty of our area — and we want to protect that,” she said.