Public input sought for natural gas expansion in Peru

PERU — More residents in Peru will be eligible for expanded natural gas service this year.

New York State Electric and Gas Corporation is continuing to expand efforts in the community, councillors said at last month’s town board meeting.

Gas lines are slated to be instilled along Cayea Road and Henry Sr. Drive, along with a portion of Lapham Mills Road and Rock Road.

These lines will join those installed in August along parts of Route 22, South Junction Road and State Route 9, along with all of Valcour Heights.

NYSEG Community Outreach and Development Manager Melany Putnam sent an email to town officials on Dec. 20 with the details.

If everything goes well, more lines will be placed next year, said Putnam via email.

Every resident or commercial property owner on 10 roads — Aubrey Lane, Birchwood Drive, Eva Drive, Haynes Terrace, Howard Drive, Holden Avenue, Locust Drive, McDonald Place, McIntosh Drive and Ratcliffe Drive — will be able to hook up to the service.

Portions of Dashnaw Road, Lapham Mills Road, Maiden Lane and State Route 22 will also get new lines to switch from oil or propane over to natural gas.

NYSEG said they are still gathering input from property owners before setting a timeline of construction.

“It’s important that the residents respond,” Councilman James Langley said during the meeting. “They don’t need to commit, but they at least need to show interest.”

Langley said NYSEG is in the process of putting together surveys to send out to households.

The lines for both this year and next year have already been approved by NYSEG and will be installed regardless of the number of interested participants.

POTENTIAL COSTS

NYSEG will cover the cost of the main lines and the laterals from the main line to the house up to 100 feet.

New customers will have to pay for the internal piping if the main line is over 100 feet from the house.

Line extensions cost a little over $20 per foot, according to NYSEG’s website.

The expansion will come at no additional cost to the town or property owners on those streets who don’t intend to hook up, said Supervisor Pete Glushko.

Glushko said he is hopeful the residents will considering using the service.

Before natural gas came along, Glushko heated his home with oil, costing him about $2,400 a year.

Now, he pays half.

“It definitely saves you money in the long run,” he said.

For more information or further details on the expansion, visit nyseg.com/OurCompany/northcountrynaturalgasexpansion/areaschedule_peru.html.