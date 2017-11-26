Public input sought for Saranac Lake region branding study

× Expand Photo via saranaclake.com

SARANAC LAKE | The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST), in cooperation with the greater Saranac Lake community, is amidst a branding study and is looking for stakeholders, residents, and visitors to complete an online branding survey.

“The answers will help identify a cohesive, unified brand for the Saranac Lake region,” said ROOST’s Saranac Lake Regional Marketing Manager Kelly Brunette.

A brand is a unique image and message that increases awareness of the community for both tourism and sustainable economic development when adopted and integrated consistently. It reflects the customer’s impression of a product, destination, or organization.

“There have been multiple tag lines and logos for Saranac Lake over the years, which is confusing and dilutes our position in the market place,” said Brunette. “We want to put in the time and effort to identify one cohesive message that resonates with the community and visitors, and that will represent the area as a great place to visit, live and do business.”

ROOST worked with Saranac Lake community members to form the questions in the survey. It contains questions that will help find out how the region is perceived by residents and visitors. Information about the survey is being mailed to residents of the Saranac Lake region and is also being distributed via social media and by email to visitors and to those who are familiar with region, but have never visited.

It is estimated to take 10-15 minutes to complete. Respondents are asked about their travel habits and their interest levels in winter carnivals, health and wellness activities, boating and paddling, the arts, and more. ROOST will compile the results and identify common threads and themes that will be presented at a public meeting where participation will be encouraged. The next step will be message development and brand identification.

Respondents are eligible to win a an iPad mini 4, a $100 Visa gift card, Adirondack chairs or lift tickets to Whiteface Mountain.

The survey can be found at saranaclake.com/survey.

“The brand isn’t always what we locals think it is, but it’s also very important to get input from local individuals and businesses as well,” said ROOST CEO James McKenna. “It’s important to reach out to visitors and others outside the Saranac Lake region to figure out how we’re perceived and how to appropriately brand it.”