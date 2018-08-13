Public invited to join hike up Jimmy’s Peak

× Expand Photo provided Hikers and history enthusiasts participating in a recent year’s climb up Jimmy’s Peak pose for a commemorative photo. This year’s edition of the annual trek is set for Saturday Aug. 18, and all are invited to participate.

WARRENSBURG | Area residents and visitors are invited to join several dozen local citizens in an annual climb next weekend up Jimmy’s Peak.

The hill is named after James Cameron, a settler of the town of Thurman. Cameron’s historic homestead is located in Thurman, across the Hudson River from the mountain.

People are gathering for this annual trek at 9 a.m. Saturday Aug. 18 at Hickory Ski Center in Warrensburg.

A barbecue picnic for all participants is to be held following the two-and-a-half hour hike.

Rex Reynolds of Thurman is leading the hike, suitable for families. The picnic is at the home of Lillie Cameron. Those attending the meal are urged to bring a dish to share — dropping it off beforehand at Lillie Cameron’s house at 43 Cameron Road in Thurman, about two miles from Hickory Hill Ski Center.

Jimmy’s Peak received international attention in 2013 when Wall Street Journal reporter Barry Newman wrote a feature story on the mountain.

Cameron was a pioneer, woodsman, farmer and justice of the peace who settled in the valley in 1773, and is one of the founders of Thurman.

In the early 1800s, guests at the Cameron Boarding House & Lodge on Stony Creek Road took regular climbs up Jimmy’s Peak. These guests formed the “Jimmy’s Peak Mountain Club” and recorded their experiences in a 200-year-old book which still exists today.

During these excursions up Jimmy’s Peak, hikers not only enjoyed the scenic views, but they examined eye bolts that once held down Cameron’s observation tower, used to observe the movements of American troops up the Hudson River Valley during the Revolutionary War.

Known as “Tory Jim,” Cameron was loyal to the British Monarchy.

Six years ago, Lillie Cameron, now in her mid-80s, resurrected the club and the hikers scaling Jimmy’s Peak in recent years have recorded their names in a companion book.

The rain date for the climb and picnic is set for Sunday Aug. 19.

Those planning to participate in the climb are asked to call Lillie Cameron at (518) 623-2324 or Rex Reynolds at (518) 9268 or send a text to Reynolds at (518) 321-3500 by Wednesday Aug. 15.