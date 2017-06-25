Pupils grow vegetables at Ticonderoga Middle School

× Expand Photos provided Students Tayton St. Andrews (kneeling in garden) and Erin Gentles (carrying basket of freshly picked radishes) work in the Ticonderoga Middle School garden project.

TICONDEROGA – Students at Ticonderoga Middle School are growing vegetables in planting beds outside the school.

Kathleen Modert, the Middle School Life Skills teacher, has spearheaded the Ticonderoga Central School Garden Project this year.

The school district has partnered with community garden members to work on a community garden plot that contains many vegetables and pumpkins. Most of these plants have been grown from seed in Modert’s Middle School classroom.

The Middle School also built three raised planting beds and started a raised-bed garden behind the school.

“We have radishes,” Modert said. “Our students presented a basketful of radishes to our cafeteria staff to serve with our salad bar (recently). It’s so great to see all of its firsts and successes.”

Creating Healthy Schools and Communities of Clinton and Essex Counties purchased a tool shed, hand tools, shovels, rakes, hoses, and other equipment to support the project.

Modert has also applied for and has been awarded numerous grants to make the project sustainable.

“Kathleen, other staff members, and the students have worked so hard to make this project successful this school year,” the Essex County Public Health Department posted on social media. “Great job by everyone.”