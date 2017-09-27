Putnam native dies in crash

× Expand Photo provided Zachery W. Granger

PUTNAM | A Putnam native and military pilot died in a motorcycle crash in Glenville recently.

Zachery W. Granger, 30, died in the Sunday, Sept. 18 crash at Freemans Bridge and Sunnyside roads as he headed south and a car turned left in front of him, Glenville Police said.

Police said the passenger in the car had slight injuries. Hugh Rosa, 89, of Schenectady was the driver, and his wife, Marion Rosa, 87, had internal injuries and was treated and released at Ellis Hospital.

His parents are Craig and Terri Granger of Putnam.

Granger had lived in Schenectady for two years and worked at DeCrescente Distributing Co. in Mechanicville, according to his mother. He also attended Schenectady County Community College.

He served six years in the service between the U.S. Air Force and the Marines, remaining stateside and piloting V-22 Osprey aircraft, Mrs. Granger said.

“He was only 30, but had a wonderful life,” she said. “He flew the V-22 Osprey and also had his (private) pilot’s license. We are having full military honors for him. He was my American hero.”

She said Zachery joined the U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps to pursue his love of flying.

“He loved people,” Terri Granger said. “He was never mean to anybody.”