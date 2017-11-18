Putnam taxes up slightly

PUTNAM | Taxpayers in the Town of Putnam will see a 2.37 percent tax increase for 2018 in the town’s new budget.
The tax rate hike equates to about $5 more on a $100,000 assessed home. The budget comes in under the state tax cap for the town, officials said.
Budget breakdown
Tax rate per $1,000
in assessed value:
$3.12 in 2018; $3.07 in 2017 (owner of $100,000 home paid $307 this year, would owe $312 for 2018)
Over/under tax cap?
Under
Total appropriations:
$1,629,947
Total tax levy:
$980,040 in 2018; $957,300 in 2017 ($22,740 increase, or 2.37 percent)
Total fund balance usage:
$30,000
Public hearing:
Passed after Oct. 12 public hearing