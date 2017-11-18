Putnam taxes up slightly

PUTNAM | Taxpayers in the Town of Putnam will see a 2.37 percent tax increase for 2018 in the town’s new budget.

The tax rate hike equates to about $5 more on a $100,000 assessed home. The budget comes in under the state tax cap for the town, officials said.

Budget breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000

in assessed value:

$3.12 in 2018; $3.07 in 2017 (owner of $100,000 home paid $307 this year, would owe $312 for 2018)

Over/under tax cap?

Under

Total appropriations:

$1,629,947

Total tax levy:

$980,040 in 2018; $957,300 in 2017 ($22,740 increase, or 2.37 percent)

Total fund balance usage:

$30,000

Public hearing:

Passed after Oct. 12 public hearing