Putnam will vote again on budget

PUTNAM – Voters in the Putnam Central School District will get another shot at approving a 2016-17 school budget.

The first vote in May narrowly failed, 92 to 90.

The proposed $2.5 million school budget will get a revote from 1 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 in the school gymnasium.

A public informational meeting on the revised budget is at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 12 at the school.

The previous budget was below the state tax cap, with an 11.59 percent tax levy reduction to $1.55 million. The total budget was up 1.97 percent over 2015-16.

School Superintendent Matthew Boucher said a lake association was opposed to the budget and that may be why people voted against it.

He said property taxes would rise by just four cents per $1,000 of assessment, from $5.33 to $5.37.

“The Board of Education has put forth the same spending plan,” he said. “The board decided not to put a proposition to direct monies, $200,000, into capital reserve, that was defeated, back on the ballot.”

He said he hopes to use the public information session to clear up any misconceptions about the budget.

In the May election, incumbent school board member Gerald Gendron barely withstood a write-in challenge from the Rev. Irving Cummings. Gendron received 96 votes and Cummings got 92 write-in votes.

Putnam had the only school budget in the region not to pass. The Putnam School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. the day of the vote.