Questions over mayoral oversight continue

PLATTSBURGH | A single comma, and the lack of a definition for what constitutes an “inquiry” in the City of Plattsburgh Charter, is creating confusion over what councilors can ethically discuss with department heads without the mayor’s oversight.

A provision in the charter, C3-9B, limits one-on-one conversations with department heads “except for the purpose of inquiries, and investigations” without going through the mayor’s office first.

But councilors contend the language is so vague and subjective that it effectively imposes limitations on the city’s flow of information based on whomever holds the office of mayor.

“It seems to me that every time you speak to a department head, you’re playing jeopardy,” Councilor Peter Ensel (Ward 4) said at a special meeting of the council last Friday.

“We’re handcuffed in doing our responsibilities as an elected official.”

The special meeting followed an email exchange last month that saw Mayor Colin Read accuse Councilor Dale Dowdle (Ward 3) of violating the city charter for seeking information from a department head.

The meeting also comes as the council discusses whether or not to implement a city government-wide code of conduct that would impose limitations on how internal information is handled, first proposed by Mayor Colin Read in April, and the council prepares to convene an ethics board.

NEED CLARIFICATION

Ensel and Dowdle noted their concerns over C3-9B were based in the lack of a legal definition of “inquiry” in the charter, and a comma that indicates a distinction between what’s considered an investigation or an inquiry.

In the charter, an investigation is defined as a look into “the affairs of the city and the conduct of any city department, office, or agency and for this purpose may subpoena witnesses, administer oaths, take testimony and require the production of evidence.”

But what’s considered an “inquiry” isn’t defined.

“There is no definition of inquiry in this charter,” Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller told the council.

That’s the problem, Ensel said.

“A lot of this is extremely subjective.”

Dowdle said that without a clear definition, that’s “all up to interpretation.”

