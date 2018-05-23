Questions over mayoral oversight continue

Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
A special meeting of the Plattsburgh Common Council was held last Friday. Councilors discussed C3-9B, a controversial provision in the charter that was designed to limit council interference with administration, with city attorney Dean Schneller.
PLATTSBURGH | A single comma, and the lack of a definition for what constitutes an “inquiry” in the City of Plattsburgh Charter, is creating confusion over what councilors can ethically discuss with department heads without the mayor’s oversight.
A provision in the charter, C3-9B, limits one-on-one conversations with department heads “except for the purpose of inquiries, and investigations” without going through the mayor’s office first.
But councilors contend the language is so vague and subjective that it effectively imposes limitations on the city’s flow of information based on whomever holds the office of mayor.
“It seems to me that every time you speak to a department head, you’re playing jeopardy,” Councilor Peter Ensel (Ward 4) said at a special meeting of the council last Friday.
“We’re handcuffed in doing our responsibilities as an elected official.”
The special meeting followed an email exchange last month that saw Mayor Colin Read accuse Councilor Dale Dowdle (Ward 3) of violating the city charter for seeking information from a department head.
The meeting also comes as the council discusses whether or not to implement a city government-wide code of conduct that would impose limitations on how internal information is handled, first proposed by Mayor Colin Read in April, and the council prepares to convene an ethics board.
The section of the Plattsburgh City Charter that garnered the most discussion at a special meeting of the Plattsburgh Common Council last Friday, C3-9B, is pictured here.
NEED CLARIFICATION
Ensel and Dowdle noted their concerns over C3-9B were based in the lack of a legal definition of “inquiry” in the charter, and a comma that indicates a distinction between what’s considered an investigation or an inquiry.
In the charter, an investigation is defined as a look into “the affairs of the city and the conduct of any city department, office, or agency and for this purpose may subpoena witnesses, administer oaths, take testimony and require the production of evidence.”
But what’s considered an “inquiry” isn’t defined.
“There is no definition of inquiry in this charter,” Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller told the council.
That’s the problem, Ensel said.
“A lot of this is extremely subjective.”
Dowdle said that without a clear definition, that’s “all up to interpretation.”
According to a release from the mayor’s office, last week’s meeting was designed for officials to review the city charter together and discuss the roles of the council and mayor in government.
“If I recall, a councilor or two asked for a workshop with Dean Schneller, our legal counsel, to help explain some of the confusion with regard to the Charter,” Read told The Sun in an email.
But councilors draw a direct link between the meeting and the mayor’s proposed code of conduct.
“The council wanted an opportunity to receive some clarity, regarding the mayor’s proposed code of conduct, from the city’s corporation counsel as a full body,” Councilor Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) told The Sun.
The Plattsburgh Common Council has tabled the mayor’s proposed code of conduct for the last three weeks.
“There could be some areas that may make (the code of conduct) a little more restrictive (than the charter),” Ensel said.
A new code of conduct, drafted by councilors, is expected to surface in the coming weeks.
Dowdle noted that councilors have met with the city attorney multiple times in the past few weeks for a variety of reasons, one reason being the ongoing process of setting up an independent ethics board.
LEGISLATE, NOT MANAGE
Schneller, who presided over the meeting to answer questions, walked councilors through a variety of scenarios where a discussion with a department head without the mayor's oversight could be appropriate or inappropriate.
“I think it would depend on what the request is,” Schneller said.
If the information councilors seek from department heads will be used to build a policy?
“That would be inappropriate,” he said, if the mayor isn’t included in the discussion.
If councilors request a report on something that could necessitate the use of city resources, or request a meeting with a department head?
“The mayor has purview over meetings,” Schneller said.
Then, later: “A cautious practice would be to limit those questions.”
Read said that resource allocation — which would mean the time department heads spend on answering a question — is under the purview of administration, which is the mayor’s job.
After several minutes of back-and-forth with examples of various scenarios, including a discussion on whether or not councilors could bring constituent concerns directly to department heads without the mayor’s oversight, Ensel appeared to grow frustrated.
“So we’re here to set the budget and that’s it?” He said.
“You’re here to legislate and not to manage,” Read shot back.
“Isn’t that the distinction?”
Lawmakers are expected to continue discussion on the mayor's proposed code of conduct on Thursday, after this edition went to print.
CHARTER EXPERT WEIGHS IN
According to Luke Cyphers, a freelance writer, reporter and editor who was tasked with reviewing the charter in 2015 as chair of the City of Plattsburgh Charter Commission, said that the section in question, C3-9B, wasn’t designed to limit interactions between the council and city employees.
“It was designed to prevent individual councilors from giving directives to city employees. That’s a big difference,” he said.
“Councilors are not to order, say, ‘that guy who rides around on the back of a garbage truck all day’ to do a special favor for a constituent. That is administration, which is the mayor’s job. On this point, I agree with (Corporation Counsel Dean) Schneller’s interpretation.”
But Cyphers drew the line with councilors’ ability to bring constituent concerns to the table.
“However, councilors are elected to be a voice for their constituents, and they are free to contact department heads to let them know constituent concerns, or to voice constituent or their own questions, or ‘inquiries.’”
PATH FORWARD UNCLEAR
Asked how the council may seek to clarify the charter provision in question, Ensel was unsure.
“Where do we go to seek clarification?” he told The Sun, referencing the city Corporation Counsel’s explanation of various scenarios where a discussion could be perceived as appropriate or inappropriate.
“That’s why we’re having some questions.”
According to Schneller, it’s permissible for the council to pass a local law that amends the city charter, or to call for a charter commission to review the document, if the change is a simple modification.
But if the change deals with how the city fundamentally operates, then he believes that should be put to the public.