Quite a weather year for Essex County

× National Weather Service meteorologist Brooke Taber tells an audience that preparedness is a key in dealing with severe weather. Photo by Tim Rowland

WILMINGTON | These are the salad days of meteorology. In little over a year, the eastern Adirondacks has been blasted by triple-digit winds, been buried beneath more than three feet of snow, seen record high and record low temperatures and been assaulted with blocks of ice two feet thick.

What’s not to like?

“I love snow, the more the better,” confessed Brooke Taber, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in South Burlington, Vt. Taber spoke to an audience at the Atmospheric Sciences Research Center last week speaking about the makeup of the extreme weather that seems to be more commonplace at the years go by.

While somewhat technical — weather observers revel in such events as a “bounded weak echo region” — the overall conclusion was inescapable. As weather becomes more extreme, residents will need to be prepared.

Taber also asked for the public’s help in reporting snowfall, wind damage and episodes of hail, which helps the NWS track and model extreme weather events.

The meteorological journey began on March 14, 2017, when a blizzard dumped 42 inches of snow on Lake Placid, and three feet in much of the Champlain Valley.

Low pressure, moisture and two jets of cold air in the upper atmosphere combined to make the first blizzard since 2007. “We had the stars align, we don’t see that very often,” Taber said.

Seven months later, winds came ripping up from the southeast, gusting to 115 miles an hour on Mt. Mansfield in Vermont and 100 miles an hour on Whiteface. The winds following a saturating rain, which softened the ground and caused numerous trees to topple. In makeup, Taber said the storm was similar to Hurricane Sandy, and it caused power to fail in 60,000 homes, putting it in the top five in the region’s history of outages.

The storm, oddly, tracked through Albany, Messina and Ottawa. “It was intense, and it was unusual to see it track to the northwest,” Taber said.

In another seven months, the driving winds — which are an increasing characteristic of Adirondack weather patterns — were back, reaching 105 miles an hour on Whiteface. The relatively low number of homes that lost power, 25,000, was due to it hitting the sparsely populated Adirondacks and not Vermont population centers.

But perhaps the most unusual phenomenon was the ice jam that occurred at the beginning of the year. Although ice jams are certainly common enough, a confluence of weather extremes made this one an ice jam for the ages.

A December deep freeze with temperatures 20 degrees below zero formed ice two feet thick on the Ausable River. Then on January 12, in a matter of hours, temperatures whipsawed to record highs and then back down to record lows. Temperatures reached the mid-50s not just in the valleys but in the peaks, a rarity that melted a foot of snow in a day.

Ice on the river exploded with the resulting flood and, when the jam broke, the river rose 10 feet in an hour. “It was a pretty impressive breakup of ice,” Taber said. “Something like that is very hard to warn for.”

Taber said more extremes are likely, at least partially due to Atlantic ocean temperatures that are running two to three degrees above average. “There will be more extreme events and they will be more frequent,” he said.

In the event of extreme weather, Taber said the NWS appreciates calls from people in the field. They can call and talk to a forecaster at 802-863-4279, or keep tabs of the local forecast through the National Weather Service’s social media pages or through its website, weather.gov/burlington.