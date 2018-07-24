Rabies warning issued for Moriah

MORIAH | Essex County Health Department (ECHD) is investigating and following up on reports of aggressive wildlife entering yards and interacting with people and pets.

These animals were not available for rabies testing though behaviors are consistent with the disease.

To ensure public health and safety, the ECHD recommends the following prevention actions:

• Be sure all animals, pets and livestock, are up to date on rabies vaccinations;

• Don’t feed, touch or adopt wild or stray animals;

• Feed pets indoors and don’t leave pets outside unattended;

• Tightly cap garbage cans and avoid attracting wild animals to your yard with birdseed or other food;

If your pet has contact with saliva or brain tissue of a suspected rabid animal, contact your veterinarian for medical care and contact ECHD 518-873-3500 to determine what additional follow-up may be needed.

Those who have been exposed to saliva or brain tissue of a suspected rabid animal should:

• Wash all wounds thoroughly with soap and water;

• Seek medical attention immediately;

• Report animal bites or possible rabies exposures to ECHD 518-873-3500.

The ECHD may submit wild animals and bats for rabies testing if they have had contact with humans or pets or have displayed unusual behavior.

Call ECHD to report a contact or for more information. Visit co.essex.ny.us/Health for more information about rabies and rabies clinics offered by ECHD.

Clinic reminders are also displayed on the ECHD Facebook page.