Races emerge as candidates file in Clinton County

Local officials across Clinton County are up for re-election this year, including the county clerk and district attorney.

PLATTSBURGH — An early look at the field for local elections is coming into focus as candidates have filed designated party petitions with the Clinton County Board of Elections.

The deadline to file was July 13. Here’s an early look at the races:

COUNTYWIDE

Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie and County Treasurer Kimberly Davis have filed paperwork to run on the Democratic and Working Families Party lines.

Neither will face primaries or challenges from the opposing parties. But that’s not to say they won’t be facing opposition — independent petitions are due next month.

COUNTY LEGISLATORS

At present, only one member of the Clinton County Board of Legislators will see a contested race:

Democrat Patty Waldron (Area 6) faces a challenge from Robert Butler, who has filed paperwork to run on the Republican, Conservative and Independence Party lines.

Designated party petitions provided by the Clinton County Board of Elections on Monday revealed no one has filed petitions to challenge county legislators Jonathan Beach (Area 2), Simon Conroy (Area 4), Mark Dame (Area 8) and Robert Hall (Area 10).

TOWN SUPERVISORS

There are 14 towns in Clinton County.

Ten supervisors are up for re-election: four two-terms, and six four-year terms.

Out of those, three are currently competitive.

Beekmantown Supervisor Dan Relation is not running again, but is instead running for town council as a Republican, according to the petitions.

Legislator Sam Dyer (Conservative Party) and Norman Davis (Independence, Republican) filed paperwork to fill the supervisor vacancy.

Chazy Supervisor Mark Henry will not run for reelection, the town clerk confirmed to the Sun on Monday.

Jerry Marking (Democratic) and William Arthur (Republican, Independence) have filed paperwork for the vacant seat.

In Schuyler Falls, Supervisor Rick Potiker, a Republican, faces a challenge from Ed Gagnier on the Democratic line.

Peru Supervisor Pete Glushko is not running for reelection, according to his secretary. James Douglas, a councilman, has filed to run as a Democrat.

Supervisors Jeff Menard of Mooers; Larry Barcomb of Champlain and Saranac’s Nick Carter have all filed to run again. Petitions were not filed for the Ellenburg, Clinton and Dannemora supervisor positions. However, all have indicated they will seek additional terms.

Clinton Supervisor Daniel LaClair told The Sun he was “hoping to file as a Democrat.” Dannemora Supervisor William Chase and Ellenburg’s Jason Dezan told The Sun they planned on running again. Supervisors in Ausable, Altona and Black Brook are not up for re-election this year.

Independent candidates have until Aug. 18 to file their petitions, potentially adding even more names to the mix. A number of town council, clerk, tax collector, highway department and justice seats are also being contested in each town.

The Sun will have more details on those races as details continue to emerge.