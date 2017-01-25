Rachael Ray’s hometown fundraiser over?

× Expand File photo by Thom Randall Megastar Rachael Ray instructs Natalie DiStefano of Ballston Spa how to prepare Chicken Cordon Bleu during the 2012 edition of her annual benefit show at Lake George High School, Ray’s alma mater. For 14 years, Ray has donated her time and talent to raise money for the school’s alumni association towards scholarships as well as school computers, smartboards, and iPads. The fundraiser, however, has been cancelled this year due to Ray’s conflicting commitments.

LAKE GEORGE — At 10 p.m. on a frigid night last year, Alyssa Sylvia of Lake George set up a folding chair in front of the entrance of Lake George High School, and plugged her electric blanket into a portable battery so she’d keep warm in her overnight vigil outside the school.

Sylvia and her fiancee Kevin Kenny — nearby in their car — switched places every several hours through the night, so they’d both survive the cold. Sylvia and Kenny had a mission- to get the very first tickets issued to the Lake George Rachael Ray fundraiser to be held four weeks later.

Their overnight vigil last year paid off, although Sylvia didn’t get any sleep. For the second year in a row, they snagged some of the very first tickets available.

This year, Sylvia and Kenny won’t be camping out on the school lawn — celebrity cook and talk show host Rachael Ray will not be holding her annual hometown fundraiser in 2017.

Tuesday, Sylvia described her deep disappointment over the news that Ray, the school’s most famous alumnus, will not be holding court this year.

“I’m really bummed out about it — The show was something to really look forward to,” she said this week. “We’ve made such good friends with other people waiting in line overnight.”

For 14 years, Ray, a 1986 graduate of Lake George High, returned to her school for the annual sellout show, charming her audience by sharing spontaneous conversations and making quips about human behavior, peppering her presentation with insights into celebrity life and recalling the joys of her youthful years spent locally.

The show is held yearly to raise money on behalf of the school alumni association. Association President Tom Roach said his group was notified that Ray has other commitments this year.

“It’s been amazing she’s been able to keep the annual show going like she has,” he said. “She’s one busy gal.”

He said he was disappointed, but he was happy about all the charitable efforts she’s been involved in, both locally and nationally. Through the show, she’s raised about $200,000 for the school, distributed through the alumni association for graduates’ scholarships, and to purchase computers, iPads and smartboards in Lake George’s schools.

Roach observed that Rachael Ray not only volunteers her time and talent, but she donates the many cookbooks of hers that are sold at the show — as well as paying for the food for the meal and the wages for the cooks that prepare it in school kitchen. Last year, the show raised $17,000 for the school, Roach said.

“We’re so thankful that Rachael Ray has helped so many kids in so many ways,” he said, adding that this year the scholarships might be a little less extensive than they were over the past decade.

Roach also praised Ray’s national fundraising efforts for animal welfare and rescue, as well as for needy children, and to fight childhood obesity.

Lake George Rotary Club president Jan Strachan also hailed Ray — for her charitable efforts, for enriching the lives of local residents and boosting community spirit as well as her humanitarian efforts nationally.

“Every year, her show has been great fun,” she said.Last year the local Rotarians declared her an honorary member of their club, and announced their group had made a donation to fight polio overseas in her name.

Alyssa Sylvia said she and Kevin Kenny have been fans of Rachael Ray for years — since Kenny’s mother Veronica started watching the show, and Ray’s culinary tips “absolutely transformed her atrocious cooking,” Sylvia claimed.

Devout fans ever since, Alyssa and Kevin got engaged on a special 2014 holiday edition of Rachael Ray’s nationally televised show. The two were married in November.

“Hopefully Rachael Ray will be back next year; the show — the food afterwards and the conversation — it was so much fun,” Sylvia said.