Rachael Ray show a ‘no-show’ for 2018

LAKE GEORGE | Unlike in prior months of March, no adoring fans of Rachael Ray camped out overnight in front of Lake George High School recently to obtain front-row tickets to the celebrity chef’s annual local show.

It’s not because she’s any less popular, but rather because this year’s edition of the beloved local show won’t occur this year, according to school officials.

For decades through 2016, the show has been held in April as a fundraiser for Lake George Alumni Association to bankroll their scholarships and provide vital educational equipment and supplies for the school district.

School principal Fran Cocozza said last week that Ray has informed alumnus and show organizer Gloria Gilman that she can’t hold the show this year due to prior to commitments and a new endeavor.

She has, however, told Gilman — a family friend of Rachael’s — that she fully intends on returning next year, Cocozza said.

Last spring, the annual show was not held because of a communication mishap between Ray — the school’s most famous graduate — and the alumni association officials.

The event, which includes Ray serving up insights into celebrity life and memories of her youthful years spent locally — alongside some cooking tips — annually raises $20,000 or so for the alumni group’s charitable efforts.