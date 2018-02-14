Racing action featured in this weekend’s Lake George Winter Carnival

× Expand File photo by Thom Randall COLD CONFECTION, WARM FIRE — Enjoying frigid sundaes and a cozy bonfire on Shepard Park Beach during a past Lake George Winter Carnival are Rodion Loyf (left) and Marta Havrylyshyn of Manhattan. A variety of family activities are featured at the frigid festival, a tradition for generations.

LAKE GEORGE | Crowds will be gazing at vehicles careening over ice and snow in high-octane races this weekend during the third installment of the legendary Lake George Winter Carnival.

This year’s frigid weather means a lineup of motorsports beloved by many in the region will return to the Carnival after several years’ hiatus due to lack of snow or lake ice.

Four-wheel-drive dragsters, all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles will all be holding sanctioned races on the ice of Lake George this weekend.

In all three of these races, vehicles will be spitting up shards of ice as they speed toward their respective finish lines, providing memorable spectacles for the crowd. These events have been featured at the Lake George Winter Carnival for decades.

The 4x4 races will be held from noon to 4 p.m. both Saturday Feb. 17 and Sunday Feb. 18. The motorcycle and ATV races will also be held both days.

Another crowd-pleaser this weekend will be the ever-popular polar plunges. These ultra-popular events, in which dozens of people of all ages dash into the frigid lakewater, are scheduled for 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Carnival attendees can express their creativity by snow-dyeing tee-shirts from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday for a modest fee. Earlier in the day at 11 a.m., Lisa Camp will be leading energetic folks in Zumba routines inside King Neptune’s Pub.

A chowder cook-off is to be held from 12:30 p.m. Saturday until the chef-created concoctions are gone and the public has cast their votes for their favorites.

Saturday also features open-mic entertainment from noon to 2 p.m. in the Shepard Park amphitheater. The sessions are conducted by deejay Chaz Giknis. To sign up, call Chaz at (518) 307-6107.

The afternoon also features making s’mores or drinking hot chocolate beside a fire on Shepard Park Beach, beginning at 4:45 p.m..

The day’s lineup also includes an ATV scavenger hunt. Registration is held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Saturday activities conclude with fireworks over the lake at about 6 p.m.

Sunday features youth hockey scrimmages from 11 a.m. until noon, and the public is welcome to watch the action or skate after the young athletes are done.