Racing family pulls together

× Expand Photo provided From left with their vehicles at the Carlisle All Truck Nationals are Walter Cheney, Amber Cheney and Alex Cheney.

MORIAH | The Cheney family’s Team Venom Racing had big wins in Pennsylvania for the Carlisle All Truck Nationals.

Team leader Walter Cheney said two of their entries took first place in the show.

Team Venom won first place at Carlisle, Penna. in both 4x4 Import Full Size Street Class, with a 2010 Nissan Titan pickup, and in 4x4 Import Full Size Custom Class, with a 2016 Nissan Titan truck.

“We (had) community support for this adventure down in Pennsylvania,” he said. “The Carlisle All Truck Nationals is a big deal. This is a top level truck show and we were fortunate to have won it last year.”

The Moriah-based team had to stay on its toes, he said.

“The competition was fierce this year though,” Cheney said. “People knew we were attending and they were bringing their best to compete. On top of trying to keep the trucks, Venom and Black Widow, in show trim we race them in the dirt and daily drive them. So to be able to attend a national show and win with a daily driver is no small feat.”

Cheney, who’s been in the truck pulling competition since he was a child, said his mother, Pauline, died in 2014 after telling him to keep pulling.

“It’s an amazing story for sure,” he said. “We are a very determined and resilient family. I’m blessed to have such an amazing family.”

They’re just a small, family race team, he said, with himself; his wife, Amber; brother, Alex; and other kin.

“We were off to Carlisle to the All Truck Nationals to represent this small community up here in the north,” he said. “We have been blessed with a lot of local support throughout our racing career. We wanted to say thanks to everyone who has supported us in the last 24 years of racing.”

Website: www.venomtruckpulling.com