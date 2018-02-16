Racist social media post, official campus response spurs protests at SUNY Plattsburgh

× Expand Elizabeth Izzo Hundreds of SUNY Plattsburgh students gathered in downtown Plattsburgh on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 to protest the administration's response to a racist message posted on social media last month. PLATTSBURGH | Students are calling for SUNY Plattsburgh President John Ettling to resign as protests over the administration's handling of a racist SnapChat message posted by a white student entered the second day on Friday. Hundreds of students convened outside the Clinton County Government Center on Friday afternoon, furious over the college's handling of the incendiary message. After two student representatives met with local officials, students marched to Ettling’s residence across from Hawkins Hall on Court Street. 'GOT TO GO' “The whole administration has got to go,” said Damion DaCosta, social chair of Black Onyx, a student club. DaCosta singled out Ettling, Vice President of Student Affairs Bryan Hartman and other college officials for what they said was an inadequate response to the message that a student posted on social media that said, “Lynching Niggers Tonight.” × 1 of 3 Expand Elizabeth Izzo × 2 of 3 Expand Elizabeth Izzo × 3 of 3 Expand Elizabeth Izzo Prev Next Discontent reached a flashpoint Thursday evening after a forum with campus administration failed to assuage student safety concerns. A handful of speakers led a rally Friday at Ettling's home, megaphones in hand. Ettling emerged after several minutes with Hartman. “I believe we have a meeting set for 5 p.m.,” Ettling said. “I would like to see a list of your demands before I respond.” A protestor replied, “That’s it? That’s all you have to say?” DaCosta said: “Raise your hand if you paid to get called a f*** n***,” “None of us did.” Latay Moultrie, an organizer, said failure to act would mean SUNY Plattsburgh is guilty of institutional racism. Ettling and Hartman stood silently for several minutes as the students chanted before retreating back inside. Moultrie confirmed students are scheduled to meet with administration Friday evening. But she declined to discuss their demands with a reporter, citing the sensitive nature of the meeting. “Our conversation may be very different after 7 p.m.,” she said. Moultrie, English language arts major who is minoring in African studies, said the black community continues to be discriminated against in modern-day America — including in Plattsburgh. It’s tough to keep track of all of the incidents because they blur together, she said. She and her classmates are stared at while entering classrooms.

People use the n-word, spewing the epiphany from pickup windows, from which they also fly Confederate flags. “We’re definitely being racially profiled all of the time,” she said. PAINFUL The protests, which brought the Black Lives Matter movement to the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains, were sparked following a post in late-January by a student in a group chat session that contained the racist phrase. SUNY Plattsburgh Chief Diversity Officer Dr. J.W. Wiley said students are in pain that someone would make public such heinous viewpoints. “They have to deal with it all the time put in front of them, and it’s painful for non-black students who wish they could do more,” Wiley told The Sun. “We’re trying to find a way to a better space.” Lynching, he said, is a horrendous crime that terrified African-Americans for generations — and it’s not just hanging and necks being broken. “That’s a choice of words that cuts a lot deeper that a lot of people realize,” Wiley said. ADMIN RESPONSE The exposure of the message set off a fast-moving chain of events. Administration didn’t become aware of the posting until late Wednesday, said Ken Knelly, a SUNY Plattsburgh spokesman. Vice President for Student Affairs Bryan Hartman sent an campus-wide email blast to students on Wednesday afternoon. “It is not clear if the photo or image originated on campus or is simply making the rounds in our circles,” said Hartman, who said authorities would launch an investigation. “As a campus, we will continue to collectively and actively work against such efforts to divide communities and spew hate,” he said. “Racism will not be tolerated on our campus.” Once officials discovered the post, they “promptly investigated and identified the source,” said Ettling Thursday in a campus-wide email. He called the images “not only inconsistent with our values, they are also subject to review under the student code of conduct.” “These policies and procedures are being applied in this case,” Ettling said. “As we do this, we will further examine the code to see where improvements or adjustments should be made.” “While no amount of training or conversation can extinguish the flames of hate, as the events yesterday at the school in Florida sadly amplify, every available amount of our energy must be and will be spent on efforts to not only fight these fires but prevent them from starting. We will not stop learning, teaching and working at this.”

Students were also advised to contact the Student Health and Counseling Center and University Police. DISPLEASED WITH FORUM About 1,000 students attended a forum Thursday night at Yokum. But the meeting with campus officials failed to satisfy student concerns over accountability. Students also wanted the suspect expelled. "We're tired of it," said Lionel Petion, a photography major from New York City. "There's no change. It's time we take action." Petion, 23, cited numerous incidents of racial harassment since he enrolled in 2014 — including when a pickup truck rolled up to him and an occupant yelled, "Go back to Africa." "This is not the first time I've experienced racism at Plattsburgh," he told The Sun. "It makes me scared that I go to a school where I feel this type of way." February is Black History Month, he noted, lamenting the lack of societal progress when it comes to race relations. "We live in 2018 and this should not be happening," he said. Hartman and Ettling attended the session alongside University Police Chief Jerry Lottie and EOP Director Kyla Relaford. Students also attempted to extract promises that they would be kept safe. But Lottie spoke of the need to follow proper internal procedures, according to attendees. "And that's when we got upset," Petion said. "We didn't like that." Students stormed out and protested at Angell College Center. "I felt like we weren't being heard, and the administration didn't care about what we were saying," Moultrie said. NEXT STEPS Ettling acknowledged a smaller group met for three hours following the forum. Federal law prohibits him from discussing individual student records, he said. The status of the student remains unknown. Afterwards, he announced a series of proposed action items, including draft changes to further strengthen the code of conduct manual and measures to improve the diversity of the student conduct board by "increasing the ways by which we solicit participation." Students were encouraged to provide feedback on the draft changes to the code of conduct on Friday morning. Instructors were also ordered by the provost to "do everything possible" to accommodate absences related to the forum or other meetings that happened on Thursday.