Rail-bikes to begin excursions soon

NORTH CREEK — Rail-bike excursions on the railroad tracks north of North Creek will be available to the public soon, according to Justin Gonyo of the Saratoga-North Creek Railway.

Gonyo told Warren County supervisors at a recent Warren County Public Works meeting that his firm had signed a contract with Revolution Rail Co., known last year as Renegade Railriders.

He said that Revolution Rail would be operating rail-bike excursions on the railway in several weeks.

“Everything is good to go,” Gonyo said.

As of June 19, Revolution Rail was seeking new employees for their rail-riding operation through a classified advertisement posted in the hospitality jobs section of Albany Craigslist.

The ad seeks people to lead rail excursions, check in customers and promote branded merchandise. Both full-time and part-time seasonal jobs are available, ranging from $12 to $15 per hour depending on experience, according to the ad, which cites a North Creek address.

Contacted this week, Revolution Rail Co. principal Robert Harte said he preferred to wait several days before detailing his company’s plans, but that his operation would likely be underway by mid-July.

Last year, Harte said that his operation would feature up to 15 pedal-powered recumbent four-wheeled vehicles riding on the rails, with two riders on a tandem model and four riders on their quad version. Harte had predicted that the rail-bike excursions would bring 11,000 people into the area, boosting tourism as well as creating 14 jobs.

A similar operation named Rail Explorers — based in Saranac Lake — operated for several years along the Adirondack Scenic Railroad. It ran at capacity, but was discontinued this year in the wake of the pending state initiative to tear up the rails between Saranac Lake and Lake Placid to create a scenic pedestrian/bicycling trail.

Revolution Rail, under its former name, had announced plans last year to operate bike-rail excursions from Stony Creek to Thurman, but those plans apparently aren’t a reality, at least for 2017.

Gonyo has said that the rail-bike excursion operation, one of very few in the nation, would boost the economy of North Creek, stimulating foot traffic and boosting local businesses.

Harte has said the excursions are family-friendly, and provide an activity for all ages, ability levels, and accommodate people with physical challenges.

According to an article published in HeritageRail, rail-riding excursions are operating on two railroads in Oregon. The article also states that Rail Explorers gained approval early this year to begin operations on a portion of the Catskill Mountain Railroad and the Newport & Narragansett Railroad in Rhode Island. Their Catskill operation has been delayed until 2018, but the Rhode Island enterprise is active, according to Rail Explorers’ website.

In other business concerning the Saratoga-North Creek Railway, Gonyo told Warren County Supervisors on May 23 that his railway had one more modern locomotive on hand and was getting another one soon. Both, he said, are equipped with “positive train control” equipment which is now required by federal railway authorities for passenger safety.

The locomotives, new to the railway, reduce fuel consumption and provide power to the passenger cars, eliminating the need for individual generators on each of the train cars, he said. The locomotives also have a video camera that operates while the train is in motion, so any collision — if one occurs — could be evaluated afterwards.

By July 1, Gonyo added, the railway will also have delivered a new dome car, similar to the existing one, but painted orange, yellow and brown, he said.

“It will be an eye-opener,” he said.

The railway operates trains on Saturday and Sunday between Saratoga and North Creek.