Rail car company to remove cars from Adirondacks — but railway punches back

× Expand Photo provided/Brendan Wiltse Photography The Union Tank Car Company announced on Tuesday, Dec. 26 that its cars temporarily stored on lines owned by the Saratoga & North Creek Railway in the central Adirondacks will be removed by mid-January.

MINERVA | As many as 65 unused rail cars will be removed from tracks in the central Adirondacks following state intervention.

The Union Tank Car Company on Tuesday announced the cars temporarily stored on lines owned by the Saratoga & North Creek Railway (SNCR) will be removed by mid-January.

William Constantino, general manager for leasing for Union Tank Car Company, said the Chicago-based firm selects the storage provider, “but not the precise storage location.”

“We regret the railroad’s decision to place some of our rail cars in the Adirondack Park, which raised public concern about their effect on the park’s beauty and environment,” said Constantino in a statement. “We are acting to remove all Union Tank Car units from the Adirondack Park as soon as possible, relocate them to other areas outside the state of New York until they are returned to service, and ensure none of our cars are stored in the Adirondack Park in the future.”

Plans to store up to 2,000 cars on the Tahawus Line have been a lightning rod since plans became public in October, with environmental groups and local officials quickly mobilizing against the measure, which SNCR defended as a way to generate revenue.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation estimated 75 cars are currently on-site.

STATE EFFORTS

Union Tank Car is a subsidiary of the Warren Buffett-owned Berkshire Hathaway.

The decision comes less than a week after Gov. Andrew Cuomo directly appealed to Buffet to remove the cars, and said the state would “exhaust all legal options” to torpedo the storage plan along some 30 miles of tracks through the central Adirondacks.

Cuomo called the decision an “important victory for New Yorkers.”

“The Berkshire Hathaway's Union Tank Car Company ultimately did the right thing by heeding our call to remove these eyesores from the Adirondack Park,” Cuomo said Tuesday in a statement.

The governor again urged Iowa Pacific Holdings, the parent company of SNCR, to halt their plans to bring in more cars, citing a cease and desist order issued last week by the state.

SNCR has said they aim to store as many as 2,000 cars on the tracks.