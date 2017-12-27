Rail car company to remove cars from Adirondacks — but railway punches back

Photo provided/Brendan Wiltse Photography
The Union Tank Car Company announced on Tuesday, Dec. 26 that its cars temporarily stored on lines owned by the Saratoga & North Creek Railway in the central Adirondacks will be removed by mid-January.
MINERVA | As many as 65 unused rail cars will be removed from tracks in the central Adirondacks following state intervention.
William Constantino, general manager for leasing for Union Tank Car Company, said the Chicago-based firm selects the storage provider, “but not the precise storage location.”
“We regret the railroad’s decision to place some of our rail cars in the Adirondack Park, which raised public concern about their effect on the park’s beauty and environment,” said Constantino in a statement. “We are acting to remove all Union Tank Car units from the Adirondack Park as soon as possible, relocate them to other areas outside the state of New York until they are returned to service, and ensure none of our cars are stored in the Adirondack Park in the future.”
Plans to store up to 2,000 cars on the Tahawus Line have been a lightning rod since plans became public in October, with environmental groups and local officials quickly mobilizing against the measure, which SNCR defended as a way to generate revenue.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation estimated 75 cars are currently on-site.
STATE EFFORTS
Union Tank Car is a subsidiary of the Warren Buffett-owned Berkshire Hathaway.
The decision comes less than a week after Gov. Andrew Cuomo directly appealed to Buffet to remove the cars, and said the state would “exhaust all legal options” to torpedo the storage plan along some 30 miles of tracks through the central Adirondacks.
Cuomo called the decision an “important victory for New Yorkers.”
“The Berkshire Hathaway's Union Tank Car Company ultimately did the right thing by heeding our call to remove these eyesores from the Adirondack Park,” Cuomo said Tuesday in a statement.
The governor again urged Iowa Pacific Holdings, the parent company of SNCR, to halt their plans to bring in more cars, citing a cease and desist order issued last week by the state.
SNCR has said they aim to store as many as 2,000 cars on the tracks.
And more will follow, the firm said on Wednesday.
‘HUNDREDS OF CARS’
The Chicago-based firm countered that the state should purchase SNCR's interest in the freight easement if they wanted the cars gone.
“My client will agree to stop storing rail cars if the state, or an agency of the state, enters into an agreement to purchase my client’s interest in the freight easement that it owns in perpetuity,” IPH Counsel David Michaud wrote in a letter to DEC Deputy Commissioner and Counsel Thomas Berkman on Wednesday.
Under such an agreement, SNCR would require the purchase price reflects a recoupment of its investment in the railroad, including the costs of “hiring hundreds of workers over the years despite a negative working capital," Michaud said.
“Short of such an agreement, however, SNCR will continue to store rail cars on its line, and in fact, has plans to bring in hundreds of more cars over the next few months.”
Michaud put the total investment since 2011 at between $4 million and $5 million.
CALLS FOR FEDERAL INTERVENTION
The railway has said the long-term plan was never to store rail cars, but was rather forced to get creative when it came to generating revenue after plans to transport materials from two local mines failed to materialize.
SNCR was authorized by the federal Surface Transportation Board to become a common carrier for freight along the line in 2012.
But the state is now appealing to STB to revoke that decision and have the railway declared abandoned.
While railroads are governed by federal transportation law, states are permitted to enforce stricter environmental regulations as long as the action doesn’t “prevent the lawful operation of a railroad or interfere with interstate commerce,” said the Adirondack Council, a leading critic of the storage plan.
“The Adirondack Council hired and is still retaining special attorneys in Albany and Washington, D.C. to secure legal remedies to the junkyard, which the organization says is illegal under state and federal law,” said Executive Director WIlliam Janeway in a statement Wednesday.
SNCR is within its legal rights to store rail cars on the line, said Michaud, and that the DEC’s abandonment action had “no merit.”
“And even if there was, a favorable ruling would not prevent the storage of railcars,” Michaud wrote.
“Once again, the salient point here is that my client owns the Tahawus branch freight easement in perpetuity. An abandonment action would do nothing to impact my client’s state property rights.”
LOCAL OFFICIALS REACT
Minerva Supervisor Stephen McNally fervently lobbied against the storage plan, and welcomed the Union Tank Car Company’s decision.
“I appreciate Gov. Cuomo’s efforts for helping to end the ill-advised plans to store tanker cars in the Adirondacks,” McNally told The Sun. “Gov. Cuomo continues to be a great advocate for the people who live and work in the Adirondacks.”
Critics said the outcry is bad for business in the Adirondack Park.
“New York, open for business,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) is also exploring legal options at the federal level, she told The Sun earlier this year.
"Congresswoman Stefanik continues to work with federal transportation agencies exploring options so that a situation like this does not occur again in the future," a spokesperson told The Sun on Wednesday. "She was pleased to hear the announcement of the removal of the rail cars by Union Tank Car Company."
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. to include a comment from Rep. Stefanik's office.