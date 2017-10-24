Rail cars arrive in region

× Saratoga & North Creek Railway President Ed Ellis addresses the Warren County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 19. Photo by Christopher South

MINERVA | The first rail cars arrived in the central Adirondacks last week, slowly snaking their way along the Boreas River before eventually stopping on the track north of North Club Woods Road in Minerva.

The two counties where up to 2,000 unused rail cars will be stored indefinitely are opposed to the plan.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors narrowly voted Oct. 2 to oppose the storage of cars on unused sections of the track owned by Saratoga & North Creek Railway (SNCR) in Minerva and Newcomb.

Minerva Supervisor Steve McNally said he was disappointed by the proposal.

“The people of Minerva are very proud of their community and work diligently to preserve our history as well as to maintain our properties,” McNally said in a statement.

McNally said he was concerned about the potential environmental impacts and effect on shipping aggregate from the Tahawus Mine.

“There are many groups and individuals who work tirelessly to keep the Adirondack Park as the jewel that it is, but I cannot see how storing these cars goes along with this vision,” McNally said.

SNCR President Ed Ellis told Warren County lawmakers last week he objected to the characterization of the tanker cars as emptied oil tankers that still contain oil residue.

Ellis compared the cars to using a plastic container to bring his wife’s chili to work for lunch.

“Once it is washed and in my desk, you can’t say it still contains chili,” Ellis said.

Ellis estimated the total number of cars that could be stored here at 2,000.

Acting Warren County Administrator Kevin Geraghty told his colleagues storage isn’t ideal, and would rather see the railway hauling freight.

“I’m not saying it is the best use, but this gentleman purchased the tracks,” Geraghty said. “They are his, and this is something he needs to do to make money. I don’t think it’s the best use, but it’s about the principle.”

The railway has struggled financially in recent years, and has said running passenger trains alone is not enough to stay economically viable.

Travis Whitehead of Queensbury said SNCR had less than 1,000 passengers from the beginning of the year through September, which he said translated to four passengers per day.