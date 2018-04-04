Railway CEO threatens to axe tourist train service

Photo by Thom Randall
Saratoga-North Creek Railway executive Ed Ellis (second from right) tells Warren County supervisors March 29 that his company’s passenger train service will cease the unless either the county or New York state pays $5 million to buy the rail line between North Creek and Tahawus that he and his associates bought several years ago for about $1 million. Listening to Ellis are SNCR general manager Justin Gonyo (left front) and Queensbury Supervisor John Strough.
QUEENSBURY | The chief executive of Saratoga & North Creek Railway (SNCR) has threatened to discontinue the train service soon between the two municipalities unless he and his associates are paid millions of dollars for the 30-mile stretch of track they own between North Creek and Tahawus.
Iowa Pacific CEO Ed Ellis said his company’s tourist passenger service will cease before summer unless Warren County or the state government pays $5 million to buy the North Creek-Tahawus line that Ellis and his investors bought several years ago for about $1 million.
He said his company is in financial distress and can’t afford to subsidize the money-losing passenger service while he continues to seek freight contracts over the next three to five years. The revenue from freight has been considered the financial lifeline of the railway, but it hasn’t materialized since SNCR began operating seven years ago.
Ellis voiced the ultimatum March 29 at the county’s Public Works Committee meeting.
“You guys have to decide whether you want a railroad,” he said. “I’m trying to make this really clear: there is either a purchase of the Tahawus line, or we are done — D-O-N-E.”
Public Works Committee Chairman Matt Simpson predicted that Warren County would not buy the line.
“We’re not paying him 5 million,” Simpson said, adding that he also doubted county supervisors would be lobbying the state to buy the railroad.
BLAMES COUNTY
Iowa Pacific is two years into a five-year contract with Warren County to lease the stretch of track that the county and the town of Corinth owns between Saratoga and North Creek.
Both Ellis and the county agree that Iowa Pacific has breached the contract by not running as many trains as promised and by failing to pay nearly $29,000 in back revenue-sharing payments to the county.
Ellis said he and his investors have spent $2 million on upgrades and maintenance of the track and rail bed. He said it was a fair asking price.
Ellis blamed Warren County for SNCR’s financial troubles, claiming that county officials agreed with revenue-producing tank-car storage along the Tahawus line before he signed a contract renewal two years ago, but the county board of supervisors then passed a resolution last fall opposing it.
The storage of tank cars, he said, was to offset Iowa Pacific’s ongoing losses of $100,000 or more per month on the passenger service.
Warren County, however, has no jurisdiction over the storage of tank cars on the rail line, because Ellis and his associates own it, and it’s located in Essex County.
Warren County merely passed a conceptual resolution supporting Essex County Supervisors’ opposition to storing the rail cars on state forest preserve land — which alarmed environmentalists and state government officials.
“You basically created a devastating financial situation for us, costing us millions of dollars — the tank cars are all moving out, and no customer will do business with us,” Ellis said of the pending removal of the tank cars resulting from the statewide outcry.
Town of Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said that Ellis shouldn’t be blaming the county for their stance. The nature of the contract, she said, was described a vision not only for profit-making, but for providing benefits for the area communities, she said.
“I don’t see how the uproar of the storage of the cars could be all that shocking — it was contrary to the nature of that contract,” she said.
Ellis said his company had no contracts for moving freight except a “tiny” one with Barton Mines which he announced in late February.
At that time, Ellis said he was optimistic that he could reach a contract with Paul Mitchell, the new owner of the former NL Industries mine in Tahawus, where 100 million tons of aggregate — tailings from the former mining operations — are stockpiled.
But Thursday, he said it would take three to five years to negotiate such a freight contract and gain government approval of permits — and he estimated this series of events only had a 60 percent chance of success.
‘IT’S NOT WORKING’
Over the last seven years, Ellis and his employees have told county supervisors repeatedly at monthly committee meetings that freight contracts were pending — but nothing substantial has ever materialized.
Glens Falls Ward 3 Supervisor Claudia Braymer suggested that perhaps it was time to think of “other options” for the rail bed.
Curtiss Austin of Horicon and others have advocated tearing up the train tracks, recycling them, and creating a hiking and bicycling trail.
“You’ve done your best efforts, and it’s not working,” Braymer told Ellis. “Maybe its time to say ‘That’s it.’”
Ellis didn’t argue the point.
“I’m giving you that option — throw me out,” he replied. “We are not able to continue operating the railroad and lose money.”
But April 2, Simpson expressed optimism that Ellis could indeed secure a contract with Mitchell — while he noted that Iowa Pacific’s passenger-service concepts never materialized as predicted.
“This Tahawus freight plan has a lot of people working on it,” he said. “Ellis is closer than he’s ever been on getting a contract — people really want the stone, because some aggregate customers downstate may have exhausted their existing sources.”
Simpson also said it would be difficult for the county to pursue other options for the rail bed, because the federal government would require the county to keep the rail line open while any trains were still active.
“We’d have to apply to the federal Surface Transportation Board to abandon the railroad, and they wouldn’t permit that, based on business being conducted on the rail line,” he said.
Simpson said he was worried the possible loss of 10 jobs if SNCR shuts down — as well as the resulting negative economic impact on North Creek businesses who have relied on the income from tourists riding the trains.
Simpson said that the county will likely be hiring an attorney who specializes in railroad-related law and help settle contractual issues.
“At the same time, we have to plan for what Warren County sees as the future of its railroad,” he said. “There definitely has to be a shift in focus.”