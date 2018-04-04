Railway CEO threatens to axe tourist train service

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Saratoga-North Creek Railway executive Ed Ellis (second from right) tells Warren County supervisors March 29 that his company’s passenger train service will cease the unless either the county or New York state pays $5 million to buy the rail line between North Creek and Tahawus that he and his associates bought several years ago for about $1 million. Listening to Ellis are SNCR general manager Justin Gonyo (left front) and Queensbury Supervisor John Strough.

QUEENSBURY | The chief executive of Saratoga & North Creek Railway (SNCR) has threatened to discontinue the train service soon between the two municipalities unless he and his associates are paid millions of dollars for the 30-mile stretch of track they own between North Creek and Tahawus.

Iowa Pacific CEO Ed Ellis said his company’s tourist passenger service will cease before summer unless Warren County or the state government pays $5 million to buy the North Creek-Tahawus line that Ellis and his investors bought several years ago for about $1 million.

He said his company is in financial distress and can’t afford to subsidize the money-losing passenger service while he continues to seek freight contracts over the next three to five years. The revenue from freight has been considered the financial lifeline of the railway, but it hasn’t materialized since SNCR began operating seven years ago.

Ellis voiced the ultimatum March 29 at the county’s Public Works Committee meeting.

“You guys have to decide whether you want a railroad,” he said. “I’m trying to make this really clear: there is either a purchase of the Tahawus line, or we are done — D-O-N-E.”

Public Works Committee Chairman Matt Simpson predicted that Warren County would not buy the line.

“We’re not paying him 5 million,” Simpson said, adding that he also doubted county supervisors would be lobbying the state to buy the railroad.

BLAMES COUNTY

Iowa Pacific is two years into a five-year contract with Warren County to lease the stretch of track that the county and the town of Corinth owns between Saratoga and North Creek.

Both Ellis and the county agree that Iowa Pacific has breached the contract by not running as many trains as promised and by failing to pay nearly $29,000 in back revenue-sharing payments to the county.

Ellis said he and his investors have spent $2 million on upgrades and maintenance of the track and rail bed. He said it was a fair asking price.

Ellis blamed Warren County for SNCR’s financial troubles, claiming that county officials agreed with revenue-producing tank-car storage along the Tahawus line before he signed a contract renewal two years ago, but the county board of supervisors then passed a resolution last fall opposing it.