Rain does not keep kids away from annual Minerva Day Fishing Derby

MINERVA — It’s true – it can rain on Minerva Day and it did on July 1.

However, for the annual kids fishing derby on Minerva Lake that damp morning, the fish rose from the lake’s depths to nail worms and various lures attached to the lines with which a large group of kids used to catch plenty of finny friends.

Kids from 1 to 16 years old were out on the lake and shoreline areas that morning, including 16-year-old Genevieve Coonradt.

Coonradt first participated in the Kids Fishing Derby in 2007 when she was 6 years old. Back then, she won the tinniest fish prize. This year, she took home the trophy for biggest fish in her age group.

All of the young ones present were trying their luck at angling a diverse amount of fish.

In addition to pumpkinseed sunfish and yellow perch that were brought to the balance-beam scale for pin-point accuracy weighing, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, a chain pickerel, golden shiner and a painted turtle made appearances.

Some of these unfortunates had been caught for a second time that morning, but they were all allowed to return to Minerva Lake to grow larger for next year.

The Minerva Service Organization donated money for the fishing tackle prizes, including the $50 grand prize. The town of Minerva also gave a cash donation.

Minerva Day Fishing Derby results

Ages 7 and under:

First prize: Brynn Zbikowski

Second prize: Madelyn Daubney

Third prize: Jeremiah Parrish

Ages 8 to 11:

First prize: Ian Jackson

Second prize: Isiah DeLoach

Third prize: Wyatt Hitchcock

Ages 12 to 16:

First prize: Genevieve Coonradt

Second prize: Abby Seaman

Other prizes:

Friskiest fish: Johnny Sweet

Prettiest fish: Elizabeth Dague

Tiniest fish: Blake Goodsell

Most fish caught: Nate Vanderwarker

Monster fish of the day (a largemouth bass): Thomas Williams