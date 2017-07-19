Ranches, Rodeos & Wranglers Reunion returns this weekend

LAKE LUZERNE — Former cowboys, cowgirls and other staffers of the area’s many dude ranches that flourished in the mid-1900s are gathering Friday and Saturday in Lake Luzerne to celebrate cowhand culture.

The 2017 edition of the annual Ranches, Rodeos and Wranglers Reunion is set for Saturday, July 22 — to be held primarily from noon to 10 p.m. at the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo off of Route 9N in Lake Luzerne.

The Wranglers event for the past four years has featured cowhands and rodeo competitors from decades past convening from afar, reminiscing about their experiences and escapades at the region’s three-dozen dude ranches from the late 1940s through the early 1970s.

These cowhands shared tales of their exploits and those of many other notorious wranglers who worked at these once-popular western-themed ranch resorts.

Activities begin with “Cowboy Coffee” from 9-10 a.m. at the Hadley General Store, followed by story-swapping and viewing displays of memorabilia from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gailey Hill Schoolhouse on Main Street in Lake Luzerne. This mid-day event features announcement of inductions into the local Cowhand Hall of Fame. Complimentary lunch is to be served to participants from noon to 1 p.m.

Photos, artifacts and other memorabilia will be on display at the Painted Pony Arena from 5-10 p.m.

An all-you-can-eat barbecue dinner is to be served from 6-8 p.m., when the rodeo competition begins.

This year’s Wrangler reunion, coinciding with the National Day of the Cowboy, involves special recognition for Larry Bennett and his family members, who have been running Bennett Riding Stables for 75 years.

Bennett said Tuesday he was pleased that wranglers who worked in Warren County were receiving recognition through this annual event.

“Here in Lake Luzerne, we are holding tight to the reins of this time-honored tradition of wranglers and ranches,” he said.

For details on the event, contact Pam Morin at 696-7184 or pammorin@frontiernet.net.