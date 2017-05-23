Raquette Lake land dispute resolved

× Expand Photo provided via DEC The state announced an agreement to a centuries-old dispute between the state and landowners in Raquette Lake on May 22, 2017.

ALBANY — The state has formally ended a long-standing land dispute in the central Adirondacks.

The formal signing of ceremonial maps on Monday at the New York State Museum in Albany resolved a centuries-old flap between the state and Raquette Lake residents.

In resolving the Township 40 issue, the state also acquired the Marion River carry parcel from the Open Space Institute (OSI).

Nearly 300 acres will now be made available for recreational use.

The historical ambiguity, which encompassed 216 parcels, stems from vague state property surveys determining land ownership.

“Today, my signature on these surveyed maps clears the way for the affected property owners to be free of the state’s claim to lands that in many cases have been privately occupied for more than a century,” said state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos in a statement.

As part of the deal, a canoe trail connecting Blue Mountain, Utowana and Raquette Lakes has been opened — and possible development permanently staved off.

OSI bought the parcel in 2012 for $2 million and transferred it to the state. A crowdfunding campaign by local residents generated approximately $631,000 for the purchase used to offset the costs.

A constitutional amendment in 2013 paved the way for the state to relinquish its claims on the disputed parcels, and the subsequent legislation authorized DEC to offer homeowners a one-time opportunity to participate in the settlement.

All property owners agreed.

Long Lake Supervisor Clark Seaman called the resolution “extremely gratifying.”

“Many people have been working for years to bring this to fruition, including a core committee of Raquette Lake residents chaired by Carolyn Gerdin,” Seaman said in a statement. “She has been tireless in her pursuit of this settlement.”

Gerdin claims title to disputed property that has been in her family since the 1950s.

“The solution of the centuries-old problem of title in Township 40 is a testament to the power of people working together,” Gerdin said in a statement. “Those of us with property on Raquette Lake will never be able to adequately express our gratitude to everyone who has helped to make the dream of solving this problem a reality.”

State Senator Betty Little (R-Queensbury) sponsored the initial constitutional amendment, and hailed stakeholders for their efforts.

“Through perseverance, we have achieved a great result,” Little said.

Two local homeowners also transferred portions of their parcels to the state, including land at the northwest and south ends of Sucker Brook Bay that will preserve more than 3,000 feet of shoreline.

DEC is also moving forward with acquiring at least 1,400 additional acres of property throughout the Adirondack Park — at no charge to those claiming the disputed parcels — for inclusion in the Forest Preserve.

The ceremonial map signing coincided with the 125th anniversary of the Adirondack Park.

Raquette Lake is located 127 miles northwest of Albany.