Rare hole-in-one marks ‘miracle moment’ at golf tourney

Caleb Armstrong hit a hole-in-one at the Barbara Armstrong Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament at Moriah Country Club recently. From left are Rose French, Caleb, and Ashley Tefoe, one of Barbara's daughters.

MORIAH | A hole-in-one during a benefit golf tournament at Moriah Country Club may have been a divine sign, organizers say.

Caleb Armstrong had the hole-in-one at the Barbara Armstrong Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament, named for his mother.

He was on one of 14 foursomes entered in the tourney.

“My miracle moment was on the fourth hole, par 3, 122 yards, when I got my first ever hole-in-one,” he said. “I hit a 52 degree wedge, two hops and it was in the cup.

“It was a truly special moment during my mother’s tournament. When it went in, my foursome went wild, yelling and jumping around. I walked up to the cup and got my ball and we all let out some yells and cheers.”

The hole had 12,500-to-1 odds for a hole-in-one, Armstrong said, as an old-timer reminded him in the bar afterward.

“One of the witnesses on a team nearby was my mom’s friend and she was crying when she congratulated me, stating ‘you know your mom steered that ball for you.’ I’m still letting it sink in.”

Armstrong told the bartender at the clubhouse he would honor the rule and buy everyone a drink at the 19th hole.

“Throughout the evening, I think all of my mother’s friends told me that she steered that ball in, everyone reminding me of the irony of the situation,” Armstrong said. “It was a great feeling to get a hole-in-one in a tournament that is held for my mother.”

With him at the hole-in-one were Carli Varmette, his girlfriend, Ed Goralzyk, a family friend, and Jack Armstrong, his dad.

“It was a special crowd to have as witnesses, with my dad and girlfriend there, definitely a cherished moment,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong lives in Albany and is a physical therapist at St. Peter’s Hospital.

“The Barbara Armstrong Memorial Scholarship started in 2009 when one of my mother’s closest friends, Rose French, came up with initiative to have a fundraiser walk to start a scholarship in memory of my mother,” Armstrong said. “We always had a good turnout as a walk, but in 2013 we decided to change it from a benefit walk to a golf tournament and it’s been great every year, a lot of work, but being part of a small town and getting so much support makes it worth it.”