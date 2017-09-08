Rare hole-in-one marks ‘miracle moment’ at golf tourney

Photo provided
Caleb Armstrong hit a hole-in-one at the Barbara Armstrong Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament at Moriah Country Club recently. From left are Rose French, Caleb, and Ashley Tefoe, one of Barbara’s daughters.
MORIAH | A hole-in-one during a benefit golf tournament at Moriah Country Club may have been a divine sign, organizers say.
Caleb Armstrong had the hole-in-one at the Barbara Armstrong Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament, named for his mother.
He was on one of 14 foursomes entered in the tourney.
“My miracle moment was on the fourth hole, par 3, 122 yards, when I got my first ever hole-in-one,” he said. “I hit a 52 degree wedge, two hops and it was in the cup.
“It was a truly special moment during my mother’s tournament. When it went in, my foursome went wild, yelling and jumping around. I walked up to the cup and got my ball and we all let out some yells and cheers.”
The hole had 12,500-to-1 odds for a hole-in-one, Armstrong said, as an old-timer reminded him in the bar afterward.
“One of the witnesses on a team nearby was my mom’s friend and she was crying when she congratulated me, stating ‘you know your mom steered that ball for you.’ I’m still letting it sink in.”
Armstrong told the bartender at the clubhouse he would honor the rule and buy everyone a drink at the 19th hole.
“Throughout the evening, I think all of my mother’s friends told me that she steered that ball in, everyone reminding me of the irony of the situation,” Armstrong said. “It was a great feeling to get a hole-in-one in a tournament that is held for my mother.”
With him at the hole-in-one were Carli Varmette, his girlfriend, Ed Goralzyk, a family friend, and Jack Armstrong, his dad.
“It was a special crowd to have as witnesses, with my dad and girlfriend there, definitely a cherished moment,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong lives in Albany and is a physical therapist at St. Peter’s Hospital.
“The Barbara Armstrong Memorial Scholarship started in 2009 when one of my mother’s closest friends, Rose French, came up with initiative to have a fundraiser walk to start a scholarship in memory of my mother,” Armstrong said. “We always had a good turnout as a walk, but in 2013 we decided to change it from a benefit walk to a golf tournament and it’s been great every year, a lot of work, but being part of a small town and getting so much support makes it worth it.”
He said Rose French and Barbara’s four children, two sons and two daughters, himself, Tim Armstrong, Ashley Tefoe and Sue Tefoe, work to make it happen.
“The Moriah Country Club every year welcomes us with open arms, and it is great to see so many of my mother’s friends and just great people of the small town of Moriah come out to give to the scholarship and have a great time,” Armstrong said.
They raised $1,600 this year, he said.
“The scholarship was designed to give out scholarships to two Moriah Central School seniors, one boy and one girl,” said Armstrong. “The requirements are they must be entering into a medical field, and the biggest piece is they have to write a personalized essay on how the Adirondacks shaped who they are and how they will impact the medical field.
“One of my favorite parts is reading the essays, to see how much the rare surroundings of the Adirondacks have shaped and effected each of the applicants in different ways and to see their motivation and how hungry the applicants are to succeed.
“Our true mission and hope is that hometown students will get a degree and return to the Adirondacks to bring knowledge and modern medicine back and serve our communities.”
He said he appreciates the support of Moriah Country Club, the local businesses who donated and everyone who played in the tournament.
Barbara Armstrong was only 42 years old when she passed away on March 18, 2009 from brain cancer — Glioblastoma Multiforme — after undergoing two brain surgeries and extensive chemo and radiation therapy, he said.
“Her passions were being outdoors in the Adirondacks, sports, and family and friend gatherings,” Caleb said. “Which is exactly what we look to achieve with the golf tournament each year; it is a great tribute to what she stood for.”