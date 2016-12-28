Rat-infested house in Willsboro sparks state of emergency

WILLSBORO — The town has issued a state of emergency to safeguard residents against a rat-infested home.

Tipsters approached town officials recently about reports of the rodent-filled home on 44 Gilliland Lane, fearing for the well-being of the occupant.

Visits by the town’s code enforcement and public health officers revealed the site to be a public health hazard, said Supervisor Shaun Gillilland.

“There’s rats everywhere, they were even living in the mattress,” Gillilland said. “It is a massive problem.”

Pest control company Orkin said it’s the worst infestation they’ve seen in 24 years.

The state of emergency, which went into effect Tuesday, is designed to protect the occupant while also safeguarding public health and infrastructure.

Agencies involved in the order include the Essex County Department of Social Services, Office of Mental Health, Public Health and the Essex County Attorney’s Office.

Stakeholders are scheduled to meet Wednesday at 2 p.m. to draft an action plan.

“We can very quickly streamline the process and hire an exterminator to take care of the problem — because it is an emergency,” Gillilland said.

In the meantime, the occupant, who has not been identified, is being housed at a local motel.

The emergency order is scheduled to last for five days, after which point it can be extended if necessary.