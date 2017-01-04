Rat-infested house raises concerns over county oversight

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola The discovery of a house in Willsboro infested with hundreds of rats has sparked questions of county oversight over residents in their care.

WILLSBORO — Rats, hundreds of them.

The town last week declared a state of emergency over a rat-infested home in the center of town.

The occupant used a hockey stick to beat back hundreds of rodents, which burrowed deep into the furniture — including a mattress and cupboards. Cooking was impossible because the creatures had built a nest in the oven.

An exterminator with Orkin Pest Control described the infestation as the worst he’s seen in 24 years, according to the town supervisor, and the news ignited headlines across the state.

Decontamination efforts are ongoing, and the historic-looking clapboard home along the town’s tranquil waterfront remains surrounded in yellow caution tape.

The Sun has learned the occupant, who has not been identified, is under the care of the Essex County Department of Social Services’ Adult Protective Services Unit.

The perceived lack of oversight has sounded alarm bells by local officials over the ability of the agency to care for their charges.

Above all: Why did it take a report from a pair of roaming Jehovah’s Witnesses to spark action?

‘ACTIVE SUPERVISION’

Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland is incredulous.

“They freely admitted they had active supervision for over a decade,” said Gillilland, citing discussions with county social services personnel.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses voiced their concerns to the town hall following a November visit.

After receiving the tip, Gillilland knocked on the door with the town’s code enforcement officer, Doug Rock.

The occupant wouldn’t answer. Rock contacted APS, who dispatched a social worker to accompany him to the residence.

The agency, according to Gilllilland, said the infestation must have just developed, because they had never seen it before.

“That’s ludicrous,” Gillilland said.

Rock described the stench in the two-story structure as “a haze,” Gillilland said.

If the infestation was evident by a pair of casual observers, he said, then surely county workers visiting on a regular basis would have noticed the issue.

A visit by the town’s medical officer followed and the resident voluntarily agreed to go to a motel.

The state of emergency, ordered to stop the infestation from “inevitably growing and spreading,” followed on Tuesday.

‘EXCEEDINGLY CHALLENGING CASES’

Essex County DSS declined to confirm or deny if the patient was in their care, citing confidentiality statutes.

Commissioner John O’Neill said APS has strict regulations which define who can receive such services.

When an adult is found to be eligible, most of the case management services are voluntary, and APS clients are not wards of the county, he said.

“Unless a person is deemed by a court to be incompetent — and therefore put under the court-mandated guardianship of the DSS commissioner — the APS adult nonetheless possesses the same individual and property rights as any other adult in the community,” O’Neill told the Sun.

Court-imposed guardianship is rare due to the loss of individual rights, he said.

Many APS clients have mental health challenges, which often precipitate the behaviors that bring them to the agency’s attention in the first place, he said.

O’Neill said caseworkers are faced with some “exceedingly challenging cases” in remote sections of the county — and that includes hoarders, many of whom don’t allow access to their homes.

“These caseworkers are mature, experienced, compassionate, resilient and incredibly patient,” O’Neill said. “They often spend years building trust with very untrusting individuals, trust that is critical to convincing adults to change behaviors that are ultimately damaging to them.”

But despite these obstacles, O’Neill said caseworkers respond “quickly and assertively” at the very first sign of any danger to a client that they either observe personally or are made aware of, including the presence of “bugs, mice, rats, skunks, or any other unhealthy infestation.”

It’s unclear as to what those responses are, as O’Neill declined to discuss the incident in Willsboro.

But the commissioner did say APS is limited to two visits per month. As such, dangers may be brought to their attention by third parties, including neighbors or other community members, who have more frequent contact with the client.

“When this happens, our caseworkers work quickly and assertively with other community resources to help resolve the issue(s) as quickly as legally possible,” O’Neill said.

UNANSWERED QUESTIONS

Gillilland said he isn’t buying it — and that infestation was evident even with limited access to the house’s ground level.

The rats appeared to be tame, Gillilland said, citing conversations with the exterminator.

And three years ago, social services even arranged to have the main floor of the residence cleared of debris, he said.

“They are obligated to be checking on [the client’s] health and welfare,” said Gillilland. “They should have seen this coming the whole time.”

At least one neighbor said the occupant was taken grocery shopping once a week.

The supervisor said he also was concerned about the threshold between privacy and protecting public safety.

Despite protocols, case law does allow for crisis intervention — particularly if there is “immediate and identifiable” danger to the health of the occupant or the public, and if the client appears to be incapable of making the choices necessary to mitigate the situation.

Under public health law, officials are also authorized to declare emergencies — which is what the town did last week after consulting with social services and other county agencies, including mental and public health.

The crux is why the county failed to act, Gillilland said.

The homeowner underwent a health evaluation last week and is being tested for rat-borne pathogens, including the bubonic plague.

“The way she was living with the rats, and their tameness, he’s sure [the occupant] has been bitten several times,” Gillilland said. “We are extremely worried about [their] health.”

As for the house, it may be uninhabitable.

Initial reviews reveal possible foundation damage from the rats gnawing through concrete.

Infestation in the insulation will complicate mitigation, and will send repair costs skyward, which are currently sitting at $6,500.

For Gillilland, it’s all a tough pill to swallow — particularly considering the home received state grants recently for repair work.

“All the work has been for naught because it’s been destroyed by the rats.”

BROADER ISSUES

Other lawmakers say the issue is a symptom of broader problems governing social service policy in the county.

Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah) has sparred with the agency for years over what the department says is the lack of authority to inspect taxpayer-subsidized housing before and after new tenants move into structures that may be uninhabitable.

Scozzafava said he wasn’t surprised by the rat revelation.

“Case workers are investigators who used to visit these places to see what the living conditions were,” Scozzafava said. “This doesn’t happen anymore.”

Towns are financially strapped and often don’t have the resources to ensure compliance and catch every problem, he said.

“I am not blaming our local DSS,” Scozzafava said. “If the state law prohibits a caseworker from visiting a home, then we need to change that.”

Gillilland said a light needs to be shined on vulnerable members of the population who fall between the cracks — like those unsuitable for placement at Mountain Lake Services, but also requiring some degree of monitoring and care.

Conversations with a mental health specialist revealed other homes exist in all 18 towns in Essex County, he said.

“I think this is systemic of their organization,” Gillilland said. “This is a systemic problem in that department, and it reflects his leadership.”

O’Neill said he understood the frustration over privacy laws.

“The confidentiality rules that govern all of our business make it hard to communicate to others what is or can be done,” he said. “On the other hand, everyone wants — and is entitled to that — privacy protection.”