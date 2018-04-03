Ratigan endorsed by IBEW Local 2032

× Expand File photo Dylan Ratigan, a Democratic candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, was endorsed by IBEW Local 2032 on April 3, 2018.

MASSENA | Dylan Ratigan has snagged the first big union endorsement of the 2018 campaign cycle.

Ratigan was endorsed by IBEW Local 2032 on Tuesday.

The union cited the candidate’s platform of political reform, which states working class voters and retirees are "suffering economically due to broken politics."

“Ratigan makes a strong case for how unfair free-trade deals of the last several decades have dealt a heavy blow to the 21st district's manufacturing and local economies,” said Local 2032 Business Manager Bill Brown in a statement. “His business journalism background and strong knowledge of the financial system will make him a strong advocate for change to keep money in local communities, helping create jobs and greater economic health.”

IBEW Local 2032 represents bargaining unit employees at the New York Power Authority’s upstate facilities.

"I'm happy and proud to get the endorsement of the IBEW local 2032,” said Ratigan in a statement. “For decades, working people of the 21st have been hit hard from our broken politics with bad trade deals, low wages and deindustrialization. United in solidarity, we can fix this."

The union endorsed Democratic nominees Mike Derrick and Aaron Woolf in 2016 and 2014, respectively.

Ratigan is among the seven Democratic candidates seeking the nomination to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican, in November.

They include Don Boyajian, Tedra Cobb, Emily Martz, David Mastrianni, Patrick Nelson and Katie Wilson.

Candidates must collect 1,250 signatures by April 12 to get on the ballot.

More than one garnering ballot access will trigger a primary election on June 26.

Lynn Kahn is also seeking the Green Party nomination and will run as an independent.

Brown told The Sun IBEW Local 2032 met with most of the crowded Democratic field over the past 18 months.

“We didn’t get to everybody,” he said. “I see (Ratigan) as the candidate to carry the voice forward."

IBEW Local 2032 initially saw Tanya Boone as their pick, but switched to Ratigan after she dropped out of the race in February the day after the television personality's entry to the race.

“We hit it off and clicked,” Brown said. “When Tanya decided to throw in the towel, we hit it off with Dylan.”