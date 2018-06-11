Ratigan racks up labor endorsements

× Expand Pete DeMola Dylan Ratigan, a former cable news host and entrepreneur, is seeking to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in the midterm elections this November. PLATTSBURGH | Democratic congressional candidate Dylan Ratigan is racking up support from organized labor. The Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees (SOAR), Northern New York Chapter 4-AB1 endorsed Ratigan last week, become the latest in a string of unions to get behind the first-time candidate. SOAR cited Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid for seniors as key issues. “We find Dylan Ratigan very alert to these issues and sensitive to our voicing the importance of these issues and will be with us when he is elected U.S. Congressman for District 21 in November,” said Richard Orton, chapter president, in a statement. Ratigan, a former cable news host and entrepreneur, is seeking to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in the midterm elections this November. But he first must emerge victorious from the Democratic primary on June 26. His opponents are Tedra Cobb, Emily Martz, Patrick Nelson and Katie Wilson. Lynn Kahn will appear on the ballot as a Green Party candidate, while Wilson has also been endorsed by the Working Families Party. Ratigan has also been endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2032 and Ernest Labaff, president emeritus of the Aluminum Brick & Glass Workers International Union. × Expand Photo provided Ratigan has been endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2032, which is based in Massena. The steady trickle of labor support ahead of the five-way showdown makes him the “labor candidate,” said Ratigan. “That’s our main organized base of support, which is exciting,” Ratigan told The Sun. “I have a long history of advocating for an economy that creates good jobs for average Americans which is part of why I am the only labor-endorsed candidate in this race.” 'AMAZING GROUP' Ratigan has also been endorsed by Tony Arquiett, a former St. Lawrence County legislator and former UAW Local 465 president. Arquiett hailed the Democratic pack as an “amazing group of individuals” and said Stefanik “has not served poorly in her two terms as a Congresswoman.” And while Cobb, a former St. Lawrence County lawmaker, possesses “good qualities as a speaker, former legislator and St. Lawrence County native, all of those things might have been enough reason to support her for Congress if it weren’t for the fact that Dylan Ratigan emerged on the scene,” Arquiett said.

Ratigan’s presence, he said, will be felt on the floors of Congress from day one. “He is known by each and every member of the House and can begin fighting for our needs in the North Country right out of the gate,” Arquiett said in a statement, calling Ratigan's knowledge of politics and finance “unmatched in the current field of candidates." “We are fortunate to have him offer himself up as our representative in Washington.” The St. Lawrence Counties Central Trades and Labor Council represents 20,000 members across three counties. While the group doesn’t make endorsements as a body, local chapters are free to get behind specific candidates. Ratigan said he was appreciative of the union support. “They’re the only organization we have right now that seeks and inspires to protect the interests of people,” Ratigan said. “They’re the only institution that protects humans.” Ratigan said he has a long track record of advocating for fair trade policies and job creation as a reporter, citing his “30 Million Jobs Tour” in 2012. The trek saw the then-MSNBC host travel the U.S. to visit what he referred to as “cradles of innovation” in the education, health care, and energy sectors, or “mini-ecosystems where innovators and pioneers are taking resources and capital and using it to improve the world,” Ratigan wrote in an guest post for HuffPo. STILL STRONG Union power has declined in St. Lawrence County in recent years as companies like Alcoa, General Motors and Reynolds have downsized or even pulled out entirely. But the county still has the most union members per capita than anywhere else in the state, said LaBaff. “The labor movement is very strong in the area,” LaBaff told The Sun, “and I haven’t seen any leader in support of organized labor come out in favor of any other candidate.” LaBaff called Ratigan “the strongest candidate” out of the pack and said unions are under attack from President Donald Trump. “It seems like everything good for labor, he’s against and trying to change,” he said. “In my opinions, unions are needed more than ever.” Former Watertown Mayor Jeff Graham said while unions no longer pack the punch they once did, they remain a potent force in modern politics.

“A lot of that has unraveled,” said Graham, who hosts a popular radio show and political blog. “But having said that, these are people with a higher propensity to vote. And in a thin field, this might help Ratigan.” Graham estimated Cobb needs to win St. Lawrence County by 60 percent in order to tout a strong showing. If LaBaff gets even 20 people to get vote for Ratigan, it could make a difference in what’s being anticipated by pundits and committee chairs alike to be a low turnout primary, said Graham. “If you’ve got enthusiastic labor support, and they vote in lockstep for you in a low turnout race, it could mean something,” Graham said. Despite Ratigan’s inroads to labor, Graham said he was unsure how the union support would play out in the eastern half of the expansive district, citing myriad teachers, trades and prison unions. “Labor is not a homogeneous vote in the modern age,” he said. Prior to Ratigan’s entry to the race in February, Tanya Boone, who served as a union organizer for the Service Employees International Union, was seen as the labor candidate. Boone said the endorsements will help Ratigan in the primary and if he makes it to the general election in November, and illustrate the candidate understands the district's economic landscape. “The biggest challenge is how to create policies for good-paying jobs,” Boone said. “Unions are critically important to building a strong middle class in our country and in the district." Boone, who lives in Granville in Washington County, has not yet endorsed a candidate, but plans on doing so ahead of the primary. The Greater Capital Region Building & Construction Trades Council in Albany has also refrained from an endorsement, and did not immediately return a phone call on Monday seeking comment. American Federation of Teachers has not yet endorsed in the primary cycle, while the New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) endorsed Stefanik in 2016. NOT ALONE IN ENDORSEMENTS While Ratigan is locking up union support, his opponents are making inroads with grassroots organizations. Cobb has been endorsed by the Indivisible Project and Capital Region chapter of the New York Progressive Action Network (NYPAN), a progressive group that rose from the ashes of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential primary.