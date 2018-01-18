Read: About 25 homes lost to flooding

Inspections underway to determine if residents can reoccupy homes

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo At least 25 homes have been permanently lost to flooding at Underwood Estates in Plattsburgh, officials announced on Thursday. Recovery efforts are ongoing. PLATTSBURGH | City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read estimates 25 homes have been lost due to flooding at a local mobile home park. “We’ve probably lost 25 homes in this disaster,” Read said Thursday morning at a North Country Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event. About 1 percent of the city’s population has been displaced by the flooding caused by ice jams on the Saranac River. “This displacement is very troubling,” Read said. “A number of these people will not be able to go back to their homes.” Read estimated about one-third of Underwood Estates’ 200 residents will be permanently displaced. Residents are being granted temporary access to the site to retrieve belongings, he said, and officials will continue to try to lock in short- and long-term housing. Read called the flood a “tragedy” and praised the groups who have pitched in, including the Clinton County Department of Social Services, the American Red Cross and United Way of the Adirondack Region, among others. The mayor estimated damages could reach as high as $100,000. “They’ve lost things that can’t be replaced,” Read said on Thursday night. “Childhood photographs. That’s the real tragedy.” RECOVERY CONTINUES Clean-up efforts are ongoing and continued throughout Thursday. Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said flooding has ceased and water levels have receded. Authorities terminated their “incident command” center on Thursday evening. But the state of emergency declared on Monday morning will remain in effect due to ongoing work, Day said. The county's emergency operations center will also stand down. “However Emergency Services and Health Department staff will continue to support activities as necessary,” Day said in a statement. Day said on Wednesday that the continued cold temperatures, deep layers of slush and ice remaining around many of the homes had been impeding the ability to “safely access and assess structures, water and electrical systems that are needed prior to any reoccupation.” City crews from police, fire and Department of Public Works worked under the direction of Plattsburgh Police Chief Ken Parkinson and Plattsburgh Fire Chief Scott Lawliss to complete tasks developed and assigned during planning sessions, Day said.

Crews also continued to look for pets and assess potential hazmat spills. ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS Lawliss said several fuel oil and kerosene tanks had become dislodged and tipped over. A spill on Cusprine Way was cleaned up on Wednesday. Fire department crews worked in conjunction with the state Department of Environmental Conservation Spill Response staff and an environmental contractor to assess the area. As of Thursday evening, roadways and driveway areas for all homes had been cleared by a contractor working for the park owner. “Sand has been spread to permit safe access as there are still ice covered surfaces,” Day said. “This will permit safe and clear access by homeowners, renters, contractors and building code officials.” HELPING THE DISPLACED The Clinton County Department of Social Services has been able to make arrangements for six families as of Thursday for permanent housing in alternate locations, said Commissioner John Redden in a statement. Residents cannot return home until the city’s building inspector deems each residence habitable, Parkinson said. City Building Inspector Joe McMahon told The Sun on Thursday morning his office was concentrating on homes with power. As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, his office had inspected 24 homes, 15 of which had been cleared for immediate occupancy. But the “balance of homes” inspected were found to have deficiencies that will require work and re-inspection, he said. Homes not cleared for return have been posted with signs that read "has not been cleared for occupancy.” Impacted parties are permitted to access their property to assess damages, gather belongings, clean and coordinate repairs. INSPECTION RESULTS Deficiencies revealed during the inspections included a lack of access, frozen pipes and malfunctioning heating systems, authorities said. Several homes were found to have what officials referred to a “deficient number or out of date smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.” Many of those homes will require “re-energization of electricity” after an electrical inspection prior to a certificate of occupancy being issued by McMahon, Day said. Homeowners whose residences haven’t been cleared are being asked to contact the building inspectors office to review requirements for re-occupancy. Homes will be reviewed on case-by-case basis.

Clinton County Department of Social Services has taken donations of carbon monoxide detectors and the Clinton County County Office of Emergency Services has provided smoke detectors compliments of the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs and a federal smoke detector replacement grant program for installation in order to meet building code requirements, Day said. ON SITE The park was abuzz with activity on Thursday. Residents were seen hauling boxes filled with their belongings from water-damaged homes. Others roamed outside, speaking quickly into cellphones as drifts of snow crunched beneath their boots. One person appeared to simply stand in the middle of it all, watching everything unfold. Law enforcement was stationed throughout as workers shoveled snow away from walkways. Multiple residents declined to speak with a reporter about the situation. But Joseph Ramistella said he has lived in Underwood Estates for over six years. He’s a grandfather, he said, and a veteran. He’s also desperately trying to hold onto his home. When the power was shut off, all of the pipes burst, he said. He drilled holes in his floorboards in an attempt to drain water. “I can’t afford to live anywhere else," he said. "I pay $400 a month to live here. Apartments in the city can be $1,000.” He claimed he was rebuffed by a local agencies after calling for help. “I was told all of this was private property and there was nothing they could do. They just stood by, waiting for a disaster," he said. Ramistella said there’s nothing to stop this from happening again. “There’s no berm,” he said. “There’s nothing separating the park from that river. “This area is low income. I think (the city) didn’t care. I think they wanted this to flood.” Read said a series of berms had been set up over three decades ago after the park previously flooded. The city, he said on Thursday evening, cannot respond to a private property until a state of emergency is called. When he heard of the flooding, he declared a state of emergency within five minutes. “The city does care about them,” he said.